Cricket

DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson Fined For Dissent Following Dismissal

The offence committed by Samson, who made 86 during RR's unsuccessful run chase of 222 on Tuesday, was not specified but it could be for arguing with the umpires when he was given out after Shai Hope took a catch just near the boundary ropes in the 16th over