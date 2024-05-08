"Was Sanju Samson out? or not out?"
The internet has been buzzing with controversy since the night of May 7, Tuesday which witnessed match number 56 of the 2024 Indian Premier League with Delhi Capitals taking on the Rajasthan Royals. In the 16th over, Sanju Samson was given out for a catch by Shai Hope, which many believe was not out. (As it happened | Full Coverage)
The match saw a crucial moment when the Rajasthan Royals Captain was sent off the field with the team still needing 60 off 27 deliveries to chase down the target of 222 runs. Sanju at 86/46 in the fourth delivery of 16th over by Mukesh Kumar executed a long on which was held at the boundary by Shai Hope. It remained a difficult call for the umpires as Hope's leg was apparently touching the boundary line.
At first, the on-field umpires referred the decision of Rajasthan Royal's fate to the upstairs to Michael Gough. After review, the third umpire ruled him out!
The decision ultimately went in favor of Delhi Capitals, much to the disappointment of Samson, the team coach Kumar Sangakkara, and millions of Royals fans. The commentators also found the decision to be too quick and agreed to double reassurance. Despite the Rajasthan Royals skipper protesting against the decision, he had to leave the field at 162/4. Later, Rishabh Pant's side won the match by 20 runs.
According to Michael Gough, it was not clear whether the DC bowler's leg was touching the cushion of the boundary or not. The shadow made it even more difficult to determine. Since there was no other way to get a clear picture, the umpires stuck with the original decision.
Later on, the match not only resulted in a 20-run defeat for Samson but also in 30 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct at Arun Jaitley Stadium probably for arguing with the umpires.