DC Vs RR: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

Who won yesterday's IPL match? The Delhi Capitals went against Rajasthan Royals in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League. Capitals returned to winning ways with a 20-run victory over Rajasthan Royals as they kept their faint IPL playoff prospects alive on Tuesday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
The match began with RR captain Sanju Samson winning the toss and elected to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
When Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 14th over, DC's scoring rate slowed down and there was a moment of nervousness among the Capital crowd. But Stubbs started cautiously. Between the 14th and 17th overs, DC only managed to add 22 runs with Stubbs scoring eight off 11 balls.
Advertisement
However, Stubbs holding the fort tight changed the momentum by taking on Chahal in the spinner's final over, scoring 16 runs with an array of sweeps.
Gulbadin Naib fell to Boult in the next over, but Impact Player Rasikh Salam hit two scoops to push DC past the 200-run mark. Stubbs then smashed back-to-back sixes at the start of the final over, ensuring that DC finished with a total beyond 220.
R Ashwin, who had only managed to take two wickets so far this season, took three more to hinder DC's progress. Nevertheless, Tristan Stubbs once again ended the innings strongly for the hosts, setting a target that was too high for RR to chase.
Advertisement
During the DC vs RR clash Yuzvendra Chahal became first Indian to take 350 T20 wickets. A great milestone for the Indian bowler.
In the reverse innings, RR started slow but as the captain took over it wett with 67/2 in 6 overs.
In the first over of the chase, Khaleel Ahmed induced a miscue from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was caught at mid-off. However, Samson continued to accelerate during the powerplay. Khaleel, Ishant Sharma, and Mukesh all suffered as Samson aggressively scored 41 runs off just 16 balls. His quick runs helped RR reach a solid 67 for 2 after six overs, with Jos Buttler falling to Axar in the penultimate ball of the powerplay.
When RR reached 113/3 in 12 Overs the skipper reached a fifty.
But just when Rajasthan needs 63 runs from 30 balls. Mukesh had a good start with his bowling. Then, Sanju swung his bat and hit the ball towards long-on. The fielder near the boundary caught it cleanly. Sanju looked surprised and upset. He tried to talk to the umpires. It seemed like Sanju wanted to review the decision, but he ran out of time. Disappointed, Samson walked off the field.
Despite RR needing 60 runs off just 26 balls, Shubham Dubey's aggressive hitting against Khaleel briefly gave them hope. However, Kuldeep's double-wicket 18th over crushed their chances.
Advertisement
Salam and Mukesh finished off the game, securing another victory for DC.
Updated Points Table After DC Vs RR
This win brought DC to fifth place on the points table and marked their third consecutive victory at home, further solidifying their position in the tournament.