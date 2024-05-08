DC Vs RR: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table

But just when Rajasthan needs 63 runs from 30 balls. Mukesh had a good start with his bowling. Then, Sanju swung his bat and hit the ball towards long-on. The fielder near the boundary caught it cleanly. Sanju looked surprised and upset. He tried to talk to the umpires. It seemed like Sanju wanted to review the decision, but he ran out of time. Disappointed, Samson walked off the field.