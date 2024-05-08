Cricket

IPL 2024: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel Help Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals By 20 Runs; Keep Playoffs Hopes Alive

Second-placed Rajasthan Royals suffered yet another loss as their entry into playoffs got held off once again

Advertisement

AP/Manish Swarup
IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Abishek Porel rakes in the applause for his fifty. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
info_icon

Delhi Capitals earned a hard-fought 20-run win over Rajasthan Royals to technically stay alive in the IPL play-offs race as home spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav played a key role in the team's victory in the must-win contest on Tuesday. (As It Happened | Scorecard)

Yet again, it was Jake Fraser-McGurk (50) and Abhishek Porel's (65) coruscating display of power-hitting that took DC to a challenging 221 for eight.

Chasing a stiff target to secure their place in the play-offs, the Royals were going strong but once skipper Sanju Samson (86 off 46 balls) was dismissed in the 16th over, their innings lost momentum. They ended up at 201 for 8.

Advertisement

Wrist spinner Kuldeep (2/25 in 4 overs) and left-arm spinner Axar (1/25 in 3 overs) exhibited impressive control over line and length that did put brakes on Royals' scoring rate in the middle overs.

The two bowlers gave away just 50 runs in their combined seven overs. After Tuesday's win, Delhi Capitals moved to fifth place with 12 points -- the same as three other teams -- but even if they win their remaining two contests, it will be difficult for them to make the knockout stage as the teams placed above them have better chances of logging 18 points. DC can have a maximum of 16 points.

Advertisement

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had jolted the Capitals with wickets in his successive overs but pacer Avesh Khan bled runs.

Samson's stroke-making was a treat to watch, even as Jos Buttler could not make the most of a dropped chance. Samson treated the seasoned pacer Ishant Sharma with utter disdain, scoring easy boundaries off him.

Buttler struggled to get going and was handed a chance when he was on 8 as Jake Fraser-McGurk dropped a high catch off Mukesh Kumar.

The England batter dragged one from left-arm spinner Axar, who displayed the art of containing the batters on a small ground like Kotla.

Kuldeep too had the batters in a tight leash as the asking rate grew. Rasikh Dar cleaned up Riyan Parag after getting hit out of the park.

Samson completed his fifty with a six off Kuldeep and then launched a severe attack on Dar, who leaked 18 in runs in the 13th over of the innings.

Sanju Samson is one of the two wicketkeeper's in India's 15-men T20 World Cup squad - X/@rajasthanroyals
India's Team For ICC T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Rewarded For IPL 2024 Big Show

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Royals needed 91 runs from 42 balls. Debutant Shubham Dube supported his skipper well as he hit a monstrous six off Ishant after hitting a four.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed bowled four wides in a row before creating a chance to get rid of Samson, whose lofted shot just fell short of long-off fielder. However, after the departure of Samson, Royals innings fell apart.

Advertisement

Earlier, had it not been some smart bowling by Ashwin and fellow off-spinner Riyan Parag in the middle overs, DC would have put more runs on the board.

Young Australian batter Fraser-McGurk (50 off 20 balls) continued with his splendid form while Abhishek Porel contributed 65 off 36 balls. Tristan Stubbs chipped in with a useful 20-ball 41 but skipper Rishabh Pant's (15) bat did not talk much.

Royals pacer Trent Boult and Sandeep Singh came in with hit-the-deck approach and largely succeeded in not letting home openers swing freely. The initial boundaries were largely well-timed drives and lofted shots in the 'V' space.

Advertisement

Fraser-McGurk grew restless and began to throw his bat around. The Australian gradually got his rhythm and was harsh on Avesh, who he blasted for 28 runs, plundering four fours and two sixes in the fourth over of the innings to complete his half-century in just 19 balls.

As fate would have it, Fraser-McGurk had a soft dismissal when he hit a full-toss from Ashwin straight to cover fielder Donovon Ferreira. Shai Hope too departed soon in a rather unfortunate fashion. Porel hit Sandeep straight, the ball touched the bowler's hand before crashing into the stumps, and caught the West Indian outside the crease.

Advertisement

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/48 in 4 overs) began with a slightly fullish length and was hammered for six by Porel. Parag, though, did a great job with his off-spin as he managed to keep the batters quiet.

Ashwin returned and got rid of Axar Patel, who had just hit Parag for a maximum.

Porel though kept going strong and completed his fifty while Avesh continued to bleed runs. In his two overs, he conceded 42 runs.

RR captain Sanju Samson handed the ball to Ashwin and he delivered yet again, this time sending back Porel with a back of the length ball that the southpaw could not connect well.

Advertisement

The home skipper didn't do much, throwing his wicket away with a sweep shot off Chahal. DC gathered 65 runs from the last five overs.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CBI Arrests 2 People From Human Trafficking Network That Sent Indians Into Russia-Ukraine War Zone
  2. Day In Pics: May 07, 2024
  3. CBI Seizes Rs 1.42 cr During Searches In FSSAI Bribery Case, Total Haul Rises To Rs 1.8 cr
  4. Delhi Sees Sharp Dip In Air Quality
  5. India Accuses Canada Of 'Glorification Of Violence' After Khalistani Floats Appear At Parade
Entertainment News
  1. Arijit Singh Rides Scooty With Wife Koel Roy To Vote In His Bengal Hometown Jiaganj
  2. ‘Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes’: Star-Studded Los Angeles Premiere – View Pics
  3. After Casting Vote In Uttara Kannada, Rishab Shetty Talks About 'Kantara' Prequel
  4. Sriya Reddy To Play A Power-Hungry Politician In Tamil Web Series 'Thalamai Seyalgam’
  5. 'Just married' Arti Singh Offers A Peek Into Her 'Pehli Rasoi': 'Mithaas Aur Pyaar Se Bharpoor'
Sports News
  1. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024 Highlights: Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals By 20 Runs In Kotla
  2. EFL Championship Club Hull City Sack Liam Rosenior After 18 Months In Charge
  3. Champions League: Courtois Could Miss Bayern Clash, Madrid Coach Ancelotti Hints
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund In UCL SF, 2nd Leg
  5. Confirmed: Tiger Woods To Compete At PGA Championship
World News
  1. Day After Russia Announces Nuclear Drills, Belarus Launches Military Drills
  2. Imran Khan's PTI Must Forgo 'Politics Of Anarchy' For Dialogue With Government: Pakistan Army General
  3. Apple Launches Latest Versions Of iPad, First Since 2022
  4. Biden Condemns Current Antisemitism In Holocaust Remembrance During College Protests And Gaza War
  5. Porn Performer Stormy Daniels Is Called To The Witness Stand At Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial
Latest Stories
  1. Caught On Cam | Case Registered Against AAP MLA, Son For Assaulting Staff At Noida Petrol Pump
  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Over 62% For Phase 3 Polling, Assam Sees Highest Turnout | Highlights
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: PSG Vs Borussia Dortmund In UCL SF, 2nd Leg
  4. Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits
  5. Alia Bhatt Again Falls Prey To Deepfake; Actor’s Face Morphed Onto Wamiqa Gabbi
  6. Lok Sabha Elections: Modi Among Voters, Shah, Scindia & Others In Fray | Phase 3 Voting
  7. Ranveer Singh Removes All Wedding Pictures With Wife Deepika Padukone From Instagram? Here's What We Know
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase