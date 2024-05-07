Paris Games 2024: Everything You Need to Know About the Olympic Torch Relay Journey- In Pics

Workers prepare loudspeaker for the arrival of the Olympic flame in the Old Port of Marseille in southern France. The Olympic torch will finally enter France when it reaches the southern seaport of Marseille on Wednesday.
Workers prepare a stage for the arrival of the Olympic flame in the Old Port of Marseille in southern France.
The sailing ship Belem departs with the Olympic flame to France at the port of Piraeus, in Greece, for the 2024 Paris Games, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The flame boarded the Belem, a French three-masted sailing ship, built in 1896, to be transported to the French port of Marseille.
A woman waves a French flag as the sailing ship Belem departs with the Olympic flame from the port of Piraeus, Greece, for the 2024 Paris Games.
The sailing ship Belem departs with the Olympic flame from the port of Piraeus, in Greece, for the 2024 Paris Games.
Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, holds the Olympic flame during a ceremony before the departure of the Flame to France at the port of Piraeus, in Greece, for the 2024 Paris Games.
The staff on the Belem hold the Olympic flame with Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024 during a ceremony before the departure of the Flame to France at the port of Piraeus, in Greece, for the 2024 Paris Games.
Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, holds the Olympic flame next to French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, second right, and Chairman of the Management Board of BPCE Nicolas Namias, right, during a ceremony before the departure of the Flame to France at the port of Piraeus, in Greece, for the 2024 Paris Games.
Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, left, and Chairman of the Management Board of BPCE Nicolas Namias hold the Olympic flame during a ceremony before the departure of the Flame to France at the port of Piraeus, in Greece, for the 2024 Paris Games.
French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, third left, attends a ceremony before the departure of the Olympic Flame to France at the port of Piraeus, in Greece, for the 2024 Paris Games.