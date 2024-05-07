Sports

Paris Games 2024: Everything You Need to Know About the Olympic Torch Relay Journey- In Pics

The Olympic torch will finally make its way into France as it arrives at the southern seaport of Marseille on Wednesday. And what a journey it's been! After being lit by the sun's rays on April 16 in Ancient Olympia, the torch toured around Greece before setting sail from Athens aboard a magnificent three-mast ship called Belem, bound for Marseille. The Belem, which first sailed in 1896, the same year the modern Olympics began, will be joined by more than 1,000 boats as it parades around the Bay of Marseille. Its final destination is the Vieux-Port, or Old Port, where it will dock on a pontoon designed to resemble an athletics track.