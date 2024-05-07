Sports

Paris Games 2024: Everything You Need to Know About the Olympic Torch Relay Journey- In Pics

The Olympic torch will finally make its way into France as it arrives at the southern seaport of Marseille on Wednesday. And what a journey it's been! After being lit by the sun's rays on April 16 in Ancient Olympia, the torch toured around Greece before setting sail from Athens aboard a magnificent three-mast ship called Belem, bound for Marseille. The Belem, which first sailed in 1896, the same year the modern Olympics began, will be joined by more than 1,000 boats as it parades around the Bay of Marseille. Its final destination is the Vieux-Port, or Old Port, where it will dock on a pontoon designed to resemble an athletics track.

Preparation for Paris Olympics Flame arrival | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Workers prepare loudspeaker for the arrival of the Olympic flame in the Old Port of Marseille in southern France. The Olympic torch will finally enter France when it reaches the southern seaport of Marseille on Wednesday.


Paris Olympics Torch Arrival
Paris Olympics Torch Arrival | Photo: AP/Daniel Cole

Workers prepare a stage for the arrival of the Olympic flame in the Old Port of Marseille in southern France.


Greece Paris Olympics Flame Belem
Greece Paris Olympics Flame Belem | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

The sailing ship Belem departs with the Olympic flame to France at the port of Piraeus, in Greece, for the 2024 Paris Games, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The flame boarded the Belem, a French three-masted sailing ship, built in 1896, to be transported to the French port of Marseille.


Belem departs with the 2024 Olympic flame
Belem departs with the 2024 Olympic flame | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

A woman waves a French flag as the sailing ship Belem departs with the Olympic flame from the port of Piraeus, Greece, for the 2024 Paris Games.


Three-masted Belem departs with Olympic flame to Marseille
Three-masted Belem departs with Olympic flame to Marseille | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

The sailing ship Belem departs with the Olympic flame from the port of Piraeus, in Greece, for the 2024 Paris Games.


2024 Paris Olympic flame
2024 Paris Olympic flame | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, holds the Olympic flame during a ceremony before the departure of the Flame to France at the port of Piraeus, in Greece, for the 2024 Paris Games.


Olympic flame
Olympic flame | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

The staff on the Belem hold the Olympic flame with Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024 during a ceremony before the departure of the Flame to France at the port of Piraeus, in Greece, for the 2024 Paris Games.


Tony Estanguet with Olympic flame
Tony Estanguet with Olympic flame | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, holds the Olympic flame next to French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, second right, and Chairman of the Management Board of BPCE Nicolas Namias, right, during a ceremony before the departure of the Flame to France at the port of Piraeus, in Greece, for the 2024 Paris Games.


Tony Estanguet and Nicolas Namias
Tony Estanguet and Nicolas Namias | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, left, and Chairman of the Management Board of BPCE Nicolas Namias hold the Olympic flame during a ceremony before the departure of the Flame to France at the port of Piraeus, in Greece, for the 2024 Paris Games.


Amelie Oudea-Castera
Amelie Oudea-Castera | Photo: AP/Petros Giannakouris

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, third left, attends a ceremony before the departure of the Olympic Flame to France at the port of Piraeus, in Greece, for the 2024 Paris Games.

