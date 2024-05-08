Sports

Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final

From the cricket world, Mongolia take on Japan in the second T20I at the Sano Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, in the IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad welcome Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. As for football, the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg sees Real Madrid take on Harry Kane's Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
8 May 2024
8 May 2024
Champions League semifinal: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Indian Football: Action In 28th Senior Women's NFC for the Rajmata Jijabai Trophy Today

Football: Sub Junior Youth League 2023–24 Play-off To Begin On May 11, Final Round in Bhubaneswar From May 15

Dortmund Walk - Into The UCL Final, Winning The Tie With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final

Sports World LIVE, May 8

