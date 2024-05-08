Sports

Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final

From the cricket world, Mongolia take on Japan in the second T20I at the Sano Cricket Ground. Meanwhile, in the IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad welcome Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. As for football, the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg sees Real Madrid take on Harry Kane's Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu. Follow the live scores and updates from the sports world on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 right here