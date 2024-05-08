T20 World Cup: Ireland Announce Squad With Paul Stirling As Captain - Check Who's In, Out

Veteran opening batter Paul Stirling will lead Ireland at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Cricket Ireland on Wednesday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming showpiece the Americas. (More Cricket News)
Besides Stirling, the team also has seasoned cricketers like Andrew Balbirnie and George Dockrell.
Ireland's batting lineup features Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ross Adair, and Curtis Campher.
Left-arm seamer Josh Little and Mark Adair will lead the pace attack, which also has the options of Graham Hume, Campher, Barry McCarthy and Craig Young.
The leg-spin duo of Ben White and all-rounder Gareth Delany will be the two spin options in the side.
Ireland will begin their campaign with a Group A clash against pre-tournament favourites India in New York on June 5. Pakistan, Canada and co-hosts United States of America are the three other teams of the group.
It will be Ireland's eighth successive appearance in the competition, having qualified by finishing second in the regional final of the Europe Qualifier, next to Scotland.
They had qualified for the Super 8 stage in their debut in 2009.
Ireland squad:
Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock (wk), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Ben White and Craig Young.
(With PTI inputs)