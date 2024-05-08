Cricket

JPN Vs MNG, 2nd T20I: Japan Dismiss Mongolia For 2nd Lowest Total In 205-Run Win - Key Stats

Chasing Japan's 217/7 in the second T20 International match at Sano on Wednesday, visiting Mongolia could manage only 12 runs

Japan cricket twitter
Japan men's cricket team players in action. Photo: X/ @CricketJapan
Japan's triumph over Mongolia in the 2nd T20I at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, was nothing short of historic. In a stunning display of dominance, Japan bowled out Mongolia for a mere 12 runs, marking the second-lowest total in T20I history. (More Cricket News)

With this remarkable win, the Japan cricket team secured a place among the top four largest victories in T20I history, defeating Mongolia by a staggering 205 runs. it was truly an iconic moment for Japanese cricket, one that fans will remember for a long time.

Japan crumple Mongolia to the 2nd lowest score in T20I history, 12 runs all out.
This match was part of Mongolia's tour of Japan, seven-match T20I series, which will conclude at the end of the week on May 12.

The first T20I saw Japan registering a landslide 166-run victory. The hosts absolutely dismantled the Mongolia batting line-up. Chasing a target of 200 runs, the visitors were shot out for just 33 runs to suffer the crushing defeat. Left-arm spinner Charles Hinze was the wrecker-in-chief, picking up four wickets for just four runs off 16 balls.

JPN Vs MNG Key Stats

Records for T20I Matches

Lowest totals - Mangolia Cricket Team is second on the list with 12 runs.

Largest Victories - With this win Japan take 4th spot on the table with 205 run victory.

Japan's 205-run win against Mongolia is their largest margin of victory in terms of runs in T20ls, beating 180-run win against China.

