Japan Vs Ghana LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Japan Takes 2-0 lead against Ghana

Japan Vs Ghana LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: 60` Japan Strikes Again! | JPN 2- 0 GHA
Goaaallll.....! Another fantastic strike by Japan. This time Ritsu Doan scores for them taking the lead to 2-0. With this goal it's becoming very difficult for Ghana to make a comeback in the match.
Japan Vs Ghana LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: 45` Players are back! JPN 1 - 0 GHA
Players of the both the teams are making their way back to the field after the break. While Japan is leading, Ghana would be desperate to make a comeback and level the score.
Japan Vs Ghana LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Half Time! JPN 1 - 0 GHA
It's half-time and time for players to catch some breath. Japan is still leading the game courtesy Takumi Minamino's spectacular goal in the 16th minute.
Japan Vs Ghana LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: 16` Japan strikes! | JPN 1 - 0 GHA
The stadium erupts as Takumi Minamino hits the 1st goal for Japan in the 16th minute of the game. Japan takes the lead by 1-0.
Japan Vs Ghana LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Kick Off
The stage is set at Toyota Stadium as Japan and Ghana gear up for kickoff, let the game begin.
Japan Vs Ghana LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Hello!
Hello, we’re back with another live blog, bringing you all the football action from Japan vs Ghana. Stay tuned for live updates.