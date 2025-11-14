Japan Vs Ghana LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Japan Takes 2-0 lead against Ghana

Japan vs Ghana LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Follow play-by-play action from the International Friendly between Japan and Ghana on Friday, 14 November, at Toyota Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Japan Vs Ghana LIVE Score, FIFA International Friendly 2025 Football Updates
Japan football team players celebrating after a goal. Photo: X | Japan Football Association
Japan vs Ghana Football Live: Japan and Ghana lock horns in an international friendly at the iconic Toyota Stadium in Tokyo on Friday (November 14, 2025). With the FIFA World Cup 2026 looming, this fixture serves as a crucial warm-up for both teams. While Samurai Blue enters the match riding high after a stunning 3-2 victory over Brazil, Black Stars from Africa arrive in the Far East with confidence, having pulled off a string of wins in recent outings. Follow live updates from the JPN vs GHA football match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Japan Vs Ghana LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: 60` Japan Strikes Again! | JPN 2- 0 GHA

Goaaallll.....! Another fantastic strike by Japan. This time Ritsu Doan scores for them taking the lead to 2-0. With this goal it's becoming very difficult for Ghana to make a comeback in the match.

Japan Vs Ghana LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: 45` Players are back! JPN 1 - 0 GHA

Players of the both the teams are making their way back to the field after the break. While Japan is leading, Ghana would be desperate to make a comeback and level the score.

Japan Vs Ghana LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Half Time! JPN 1 - 0 GHA

It's half-time and time for players to catch some breath. Japan is still leading the game courtesy Takumi Minamino's spectacular goal in the 16th minute.

Japan Vs Ghana LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: 16` Japan strikes! | JPN 1 - 0 GHA

The stadium erupts as Takumi Minamino hits the 1st goal for Japan in the 16th minute of the game. Japan takes the lead by 1-0.

Japan Vs Ghana LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Kick Off

The stage is set at Toyota Stadium as Japan and Ghana gear up for kickoff, let the game begin.

Japan Vs Ghana LIVE Score, International Friendly 2025: Hello!

Hello, we’re back with another live blog, bringing you all the football action from Japan vs Ghana. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
Tags

