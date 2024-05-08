Cricket

SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs in their previous game, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad faced a seven-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians. Check out the key stats from the SRH vs LSG derby - head-to-head record, most runs, wickets, highest score and best bowling figures

MI vs SRH, IPL 2024, AP photo
Sunrisers Hyderabad currently have 12 points from 11 games in Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
info_icon

Match 57 of Indian Premier League 2024 pits sixth-placed Lucknow Super Giants against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)

KL Rahul's LSG lost to current table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders by 98 runs in their previous game, while the Sunrisers faced a seven-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians. Both teams currently have 12 points from 11 games and whoever wins Wednesday's encounter will leapfrog the other, in the race for play-offs qualification.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma with teammates during their Indian Premier League 2024 match in Mumbai on May 6, 2024. - Rajanish Kakade/AP
BY PTI

Before the SRH Vs LSG match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the relatively fresh rivalry.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Lucknow Super Giants: Head-To-Head Record

Hyderabad and Lucknow have faced off thrice in IPL so far, and LSG have won all three matches.

SRH Vs LSG: Highest Run-Scorers

LSG skipper KL Rahul holds the record for the most runs scored in this derby, with 103 runs to his name. SRH's Rahul Tripathi is next in line with 98 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul, left, and his batting partner Quinton de Kock run between the wickets during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow on April 19. - AP
BY PTI

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Highest Wicket-Takers

With seven wickets for LSG, Krunal Pandya leads the charts when it comes to most number of wickets in this match-up. As for SRH, Adil Rashid, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar and Romario Shepherd have all picked up two wickets apiece, which is the highest from the franchise.

LSG Vs SRH: Highest Individual Score

In addition to the most aggregate runs,Rahul also has the highest individual score in this match-up, with a 68-run knock to his name for Lucknow. As for Hyderabad, Heinrich Klaasen possesses the record for the top score with a 47-run knock.

Klaasen plays a pull shot en route to his hundred against RCB on Thursday. - null
BY Outlook Web Desk

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Lucknow Super Giants: Best Bowling Figures

Avesh Khan, who now represents Delhi Capitals, took a four-wicket haul (4/24) while playing for LSG, which are the best bowling figures from either team in this fixture. From SRH's side, Adil Rashid (who went unsold at the IPL 2024 mini auction) holds the mark with a 2/23.

Tags

