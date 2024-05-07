Cricket

SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

The Match 57 of the Indian Premier League 2024 will witness Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face to face with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Here's how, when and where you can watch it in India

Both SRH and LSG have had comparable seasons so far, each winning six of their 11 games.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be eager to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a crucial Indian Premier League match on Wednesday, May 8 at at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

Both teams have had comparable seasons so far, each winning six of their 11 games. Therefore, the winner of this matchup will gain a significant advantage in the playoff race.

Currently, SRH is on fourth spot in the IPL table and on the other hand LSG is on fifth spot.

The Sunrisers find themselves in a fierce competition for the top four spot with Kolkata Knight Riders (16), Rajasthan Royals (16) and Chennai Super Kings (12) stationed above them on the points table.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma with teammates during their Indian Premier League 2024 match in Mumbai on May 6, 2024. - Rajanish Kakade/AP
Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024: Match 57 Preview

BY PTI

Pat Cummins led SRH came back to winning route against RR as they won just by one run but then lost to Mumbai Indians. Despite the loss, they have managed to cling on to the fourth spot on the points table.

LSG's season has been a rollercoaster, they've clinched some close games, they've been outplayed on occasion, especially by KKR. In their last face-off, KKR dominated, winning by 8 wickets at home. The match in Lucknow was even more lopsided, with LSG posting only 137 runs before being bowled out, while KKR amassed 235. This defeat has set off alarm bells for LSG, highlighting the need for improvement.

SRH Vs LSG Head To Head

In their three IPL encounters, Hyderabad has yet to secure a victory against Lucknow, who have emerged victorious on all three occasions.

Live streaming details of the SRH vs LSG match in IPL 2024

When is the SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 match?

The SRH vs LSG match of IPL will be played on Wednesday, May 8 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30pm IST.

Where to watch the SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024 match on TV?

The live telecast of the IPL match In India, will be on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Where to watch SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024 match online in India?

The live streaming of the DC vs RR cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni.

Match starts 7:30pm IST.

