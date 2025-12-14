Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Toss Updates And Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Super League game between Hyderabad and Rajasthan: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming details

Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Live Streaming
Hyderabad will be up against Rajasthan in the Group B match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on December 14 at the DY Patil Stadium in Pune. Photo: Screengrab
  • Mohammad Siraj will feature for Hyderabad in today's match

  • Hyderabad thumped Mumbai by 9 wickets in last match

  • Rajasthan need to win this match to stay in competiton

Rajasthan will face a strong Hyderabad side in the Super League, Group B game at the DY Patil Stadium in Pune on Sunday, December 14.

Hyderabad smashed the heavyweights Mumbai in their last match by 9 wickets with 49 balls left. Meanwhile, Rajasthan lost their last game against Haryana in a one-sided affair as their batters failed to fire. They would want to turn things in this match to keep their qualification chances alive.

Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Toss Update

Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Starting XIs

Rajasthan: Kunal Singh Rathore(w), Shubham Garhwal, Deepak Hooda, Manav Suthar(c), Mahipal Lomror, Mukul Choudhary, Bharat Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Ashok Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Hyderabad: Aman Rao, Tanmay Agarwal, Pragnay Reddy(w), Chama V Milind(c), Rahul Buddhi, Mickil Jaiswal, Arfaz Ahmed Mohammad, Tanay Thyagarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Nitin Sai Yadav, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi

Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Time And Live Streaming

The Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League match will start from 1:30 pm IST. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will also be telecast on the Star Sports 3 TV channel in the country.

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Hold Nerve To Seal Three-Wicket Win