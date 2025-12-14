Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Toss Updates And Playing XIs

Mohammad Siraj will feature for Hyderabad in today's match
Hyderabad thumped Mumbai by 9 wickets in last match
Rajasthan need to win this match to stay in competiton
Rajasthan will face a strong Hyderabad side in the Super League, Group B game at the DY Patil Stadium in Pune on Sunday, December 14.
Hyderabad smashed the heavyweights Mumbai in their last match by 9 wickets with 49 balls left. Meanwhile, Rajasthan lost their last game against Haryana in a one-sided affair as their batters failed to fire. They would want to turn things in this match to keep their qualification chances alive.
Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Toss Update
Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Hyderabad.
Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Starting XIs
Rajasthan: Kunal Singh Rathore(w), Shubham Garhwal, Deepak Hooda, Manav Suthar(c), Mahipal Lomror, Mukul Choudhary, Bharat Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Ashok Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Hyderabad: Aman Rao, Tanmay Agarwal, Pragnay Reddy(w), Chama V Milind(c), Rahul Buddhi, Mickil Jaiswal, Arfaz Ahmed Mohammad, Tanay Thyagarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Nitin Sai Yadav, Chinntla Rakshan Readdi
Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Time And Live Streaming
The Hyderabad Vs Rajasthan, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League match will start from 1:30 pm IST. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The match will also be telecast on the Star Sports 3 TV channel in the country.