Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Streaming, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Yuzvendra Chahal and Anshul Kamboj will feature for Haryana
Rajasthan lost their explosive batter Kartik Sharma due to injury
The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Ground in Pune
Haryana and Rajasthan will lock horns in the Super League, Group B fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Ground in Pune on Friday, December 12.
Rajasthan suffered a massive below before this crucial encounter as their star batter Kartik Sharma got ruled out of the rest of the tournament because of his finger injury. Meanwhile, Haryana's bowling line-up looks solid with the presence of Yuzvendra Chahal and Anshul Kamjob.
Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Toss Update
Haryana won the coin toss and elected to field first.
Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Playing XIs
Haryana (Playing XI): Arsh Ranga, Ankit Kumar(c), Nishant Sindhu, Yashvardhan Dalal(w), Parth Vats, Samant Jakhar, Ashish Siwach, Sumit Kumar, Ishant Bhardwaj, Anshul Kamboj, Arpit Rana
Rajasthan (Playing XI): Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Garhwal, Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Hooda, Karan Lamba, Mukul Choudhary(w), Manav Suthar(c), Rahul Chahar, Ashok Sharma, Akash Maharaj Singh, Sahil Dhiwan
Haryana Vs Rajasthan Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Time And Streaming Details
The Group B match between Haryana and Rajasthan will commence from 10:30 am IST. Only a few Super League matches will be telecasted and streamed on Star Sports 3 TV channel and Jio Hotstar app.