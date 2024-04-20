Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul, left, and his batting partner Quinton de Kock run between the wickets during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow on April 19. Photo: AP

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul, left, and his batting partner Quinton de Kock run between the wickets during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow on April 19. Photo: AP