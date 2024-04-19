LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Dazzles Again With A 101-Metre Monster Six At Ekana

Mahendra Singh Dhoni continued his exceptional six-hitting form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as the veteran wicket-keeper batter's late blitz of 9-ball 28 not out took Chennai Super Kings to 176/6 against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. (Follow Live | Scorecard)
Showing once again why he remains one of the most feared finishers in the game, Dhoni dazzled the Ekana crowd with an innings which included two sixes and three fours.
One of these sixes, a 101-m long monster, came on the third ball of the last over. The 42-year-old displayed his bottom-hand strength again as he launched a slot ball from Yash Thakur over mid wicket region to enthrall the Ekana crowd which was largely dressed in yellow despite it being a home ground for the Lucknow franchise.
Advertisement
Before that, Dhoni also showed his range behind the wickets when he moved across and scooped left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan for a maximum over fine leg in the penultimate over.
The former CSK and India skipper came to bat on the last ball of the 18th over. He took a single off his first ball from Ravi Bishnoi and then smashed Mohsin Khan for a 4 and 6 in the next over.
Dhoni then feasted on an inexperienced Yash Thakur in the last over where CSK scored 19 runs to take their total to 176 / 6. Dhoni smashed two boundaries and one maximum in the over showing not just his power but his impeccable placement too.
Advertisement
Earlier, after winning the toss, LSG had a good start getting rid of opener Rachin Ravindra (0) and CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (17) within the powerplay. The other opener Ajinkya Rahane (36) was also dismissed in the ninth over.
CSK innings could never take off as they kept losing wickets. The in-form Shivam Dube (3) and the young Sameer Rizvi (1) got out cheaply. Pyrotechnics at the end by Moeen Ali (30) and MS Dhoni lifted CSK total to 176 / 6.
Ravindra Jadeja, who was promoted to number 4, scored an unbeaten 57 from 40 deliveries.
For the home side, Krunal Pandya was the pick of the bowlers dismissing two CSK batters and conceding just 16 in his three overs.