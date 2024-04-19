LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Pressure On Out-Of-Form Lucknow Against Formidable Chennai

In today's match, Lucknow Super Giants play hosts to Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League 2024 at the Ekana Stadium. Injury to speedster Mayank Yadav has derailed LSG's campaign as they have lost their last two matches, while CSK have earned dominant victories in their previous two games. With Mayank's return still uncertain, CSK will be aiming to complete a hat-trick of wins and climb to the second spot in the IPL points table. LSG, who have six points in six games, will slip further if they do not return to form today. Follow the live scores and updates of the LSG Vs CSK match in IPL 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)