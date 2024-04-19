LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Pressure On Out-Of-Form Lucknow Against Formidable Chennai

Head-To-Head Record
Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have locked horns thrice in Indian Premier League. CSK and LSG have won one game apiece, while one match - the last encounter between the two sides - in IPL 2023 was washed out.
Pitch Report
A red-soil pitch is in the offing, which could assist pacers more than the spinners. In three matches played here this season, the 200-run mark has not been breached and scores between 150-180 have been registered. It will be interesting to see if today turns out to be another relatively low-scoring game, or the willow-wielders force the issue.
LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates
In today's match, Lucknow Super Giants play hosts to Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League 2024 at the Ekana Stadium. Injury to speedster Mayank Yadav has derailed LSG's campaign as they have lost their last two matches, while CSK have earned dominant victories in their previous two games. With Mayank's return still uncertain, CSK will be aiming to complete a hat-trick of wins and climb to the second spot in the IPL points table. LSG, who have six points in six games, will slip further if they do not return to form today. Follow the live scores and updates of the LSG Vs CSK match in IPL 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)