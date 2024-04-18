Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in match 34 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage)
The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK is coming after bashing Mumbai Indians at their home venue whereas KL Rahul's LSG went down against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. Phil Salt played an unbeaten 89-run knock to win the game for KKR.
The Super Giants have struggled to score big while batting first this season. In addition, their bowlers, except Yash Thakur, have failed to impress in the absence of their pace sensation Mayank Yadav.
CSK has Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman in their squad. Pathirana's superb yorkers made a significant impact in their last match against MI. Furthermore, CSK may choose to play one more spinner, most likely Maheesh Theekshana, in Lucknow.
LSG vs CSK, Head-to-Head Record:
Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have played each other three times before and both teams have won one match each. One match ended with no result.
Live Streaming Details Of LSG vs CSK, Match 34 in IPL 2024:
When will the LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 34th match of IPL 2024 will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 19 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024 match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
LSG Vs CSK Full Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (wk), Aravelly Avanish (wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, RS Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Choudhary, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Shardul Thakur, Maheesh Theekshana, Sameer Rizvi.