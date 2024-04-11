IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav Likely To Miss Next Two Games

Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Cameron Green during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

Lucknow Super Giants' Mayank Yadav celebrates the dismissal of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Cameron Green during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru. AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi