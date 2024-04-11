Cricket

IPL 2024: MI Captain Hardik Pandya's Stepbrother Vaibhav Arrested - Here's Why

MI captain Hardik Pandya's stepbrother Vaibhav Pandya was arrested for allegedly duping the cricketer – as well as his brother Krunal – of INR 4.3 crore

BCCI
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. Photo: BCCI
Hardik Pandya's stepbrother Vaibhav Pandya has been arrested for allegedly duping the Mumbai Indians captain and his brother, Krunal, who also plays in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Lucknow Super Giants. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

According to reports, Vaibhav was accused of diverting around INR 4.3 crore from a partnership firm. The 37-year-old has been charged with cheating and forgery, TOI reported quoting the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police officials.

The three brothers had set up a polymer business in 2021 with the cricketers putting in 40 per cent capital each and Vaibhav with 20 per cent. It is alleged that Vaibhav later started another firm dealing in the same trade without informing the Pandya brothers.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, along with his team players celebrate their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. - AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool
Hardik, Krunal currently on IPL duty

MI captain Hardik and LSG player Krunal are currently on Indian Premier League duty. Hardik is the captain of the Mumbai Indians franchise and will lead his side out in tonight's IPL 2024 fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Krunal has so far been on an impressive run with the ball for Lucknow Super Giants.

Hardik's captaincy tenure started off badly as he lost three back-to-back games with MI. Furthermore, he was also booed at the stadium and received negative backlash online and in the stadiums.

Krunal has so far taken three wickets in the tourney in the four matches he has played for LSG.

