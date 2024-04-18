Cricket

IPL 2024: CSK's Devon Conway Ruled Out Due To Injury, Richard Gleeson Replaces Him In Squad

Devon Conway couldn't play a single match in IPL 2024 due to a fracture in his left thumb. Photo: X/ @D_Conway88
Chennai Super Kings' opener batter Devon Conway has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 due to an injury. CSK has roped in English fast bowler Richard Gleeson as his replacement in the squad. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage)

The 32-year-old Kiwi batter has not played a single match this season due to a fracture in his left thumb that he sustained during the T20I series between New Zealand and Australia in late February.

Conway has been part of CSK for the last two years and has played 23 matches for CSK and scored 924 runs including nine half-centuries and a highest score of 92*. He also played a crucial role in last year's title win.

Screenshots of MS Dhoni's sixes against Hardik Pandya in the last over - X/@IPL
MI Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Watch - Vintage MS Dhoni Launches Hardik Pandya For Hat-Trick Of Sixes

BY Outlook Sports Desk

CSK have added England seamer Richard Gleeson for his base price of 50 Lakh. Gleeson has played six T20 internationals and taken nine wickets. The 36-year-old fast bowler has 101 T20 wickets under his name in 90 T20s he has played so far.

The right-arm fast bowler has a good reputation in the shorter format of the game and can bowl consistently at a good pace. With Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman and Maheesh Theekshana playing most of the matches, it will be difficult for Gleeson to get a chance in the playing XI.

