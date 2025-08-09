West Indies Vs Pakistan: Rizwan Gives 'Full Credit' To Inexperienced Duo For 1st ODI Victory

Rizwan hails Nawaz and Talat: Debutant Nawaz and Talat, playing his second ODI and first since 2019, combined in an unbeaten 104-run partnership to guide Pakistan to their 280-run target with five wickets in hand

West Indies Vs Pakistan
Hasan Nawaz guided Pakistan past the West Indies with an unbeaten 63
  • Pakistan beat the West Indies in Friday's first ODI meeting

  • Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Talat stitched an unbeaten 104-run partnership

  • The partnership helped Pakistan chase down a tricky 280-run target

Mohammad Rizwan placed full credit on the inexperienced Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Talat after the pair saw Pakistan past the West Indies in Friday's first ODI meeting.

Debutant Nawaz and Talat, playing his second ODI and first since 2019, combined in an unbeaten 104-run partnership to guide Pakistan to their 280-run target with five wickets in hand.

Nawaz provided the majority of the striking, thrashing 63 off 53 balls, while Talat contributed with 41 from 37 as Pakistan completed the chase with seven deliveries to spare in Tarouba.

"Hussain and Hasan deserve full credit. We had some doubts about the selection due to the clouds; the whole match could've been washed out," captain Rizwan said at the post-match presentation.

Shai Hope dropped Nawaz early on before Gudakesh Motie put down a simple chance with the Pakistan batter on 49, and only four overs remaining.

West Indies Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI: Hasan Nawaz hit an unbeaten 63 off 54 balls in Trinidad. - AP
WI Vs PAK, 1st ODI: Pakistan Ride Nawaz-Talat Stand To Beat West Indies By Five Wickets

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Talat plundered 15 off the following over, and five balls later, Nawaz sealed the win to punish the Windies' sloppy fielding.

"Credit to our bowlers for fighting at the end. We needed to score more in the middle overs," Windies captain Hope added. "It was challenging but we understood how it'd be late in the game with the wet ball.

"We needed a cushion and didn't get it. Motie kept things tight, nice to see [Roston] Chase do some damage. But all in all, we're still one step behind."

Evin Lewis led the West Indies charge with a near run-a-ball 62, which was added to by Hope's 55, 53 from Chase, and some lower-order hitting in Motie's 18-ball 31.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-51) and Naseem Shah (3-55) combined for seven wickets to limit the Windies to a far from imposing target.

Babar Azam then steadied the ship with 49, alongside Rizwan's 53, after losing Saim Ayub on just five and Abdullah Shafique for 29 to Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph respectively.

Nawaz arrived to get his side over the line, crashing five fours and three sixes in an entertaining knock that was only blighted by West Indies' disappointing fielding.

"I believed in myself. Knew I could finish here like I do at the PSL [Pakistan Super League]," Nawaz said. "The plan was to stitch partnerships.

"At the start, the spinners were great, but once the dew came in it got easier. I was fully confident I could clear the boundary.

"The plan with Hussain was for him to charge the spinners and me to take on the pacers and it came out nicely."

Nawaz's brilliance leaves Pakistan with a 1-0 lead to defend before they return to Tarouba for the second of their three-match ODI series.

