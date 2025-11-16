Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Mohammad Wasim Strikes As Kamil Mishara Falls For 29|SL 92/2 (18)

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka bats during the third one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Hosts Pakistan, led by Shaheen Afridi, welcome Charith Asalanka's Sri Lanka for the series concluding 3rd ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket stadium on Sunday, November 16. The Green Army won the 3-match series by 2-0 after winning the 2nd one-day international by 8 wickets 2 days ago. Babar Azam led from the front and played an integral role with his man of the match winning 102* off 119 as Pakistan successfully chased down the target of 289. In the 1st ODI, Salman Ali Agha's century in the 1st innings and Haris Rauf's excellent bowling in the 2nd innings had helped the hosts gain a 1-0 lead. Having already been ruled out of winning or equalling the series, Sri Lanka will try their best to conclude the series on a high note later today. Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the 3rd ODI in Rawalpindi and stay tuned for the build-up as well as the toss-playing XI updates.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Nov 2025, 04:26:16 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Wicket|SL 69/2 (11.4) Mohammad Wasim got the 2nd Sri Lankan wicket and it's Kamil Mishara, who has to depart after a quickfire 29 off 30. Pakistan will need more of these in order to surmount more pressure on the opposition.

16 Nov 2025, 04:07:01 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: SL 69/1 (11.3) Mohammad Wasim gets both batters moving with singles, Kusal Mendis nudges one to deep backward point for a run, followed by Samarawickrama steering another to third man.

16 Nov 2025, 03:41:54 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: SL 55/1 (8.1) Haris Rauf strikes! Nissanka, cramped for room on a short-of-a-length delivery outside off, tries to cut but gets a thick inside edge. The ball cannoned into the stumps, and he’s gone for 24 off 27, including four fours. Rauf breaks through once again, giving his team a crucial breakthrough.

16 Nov 2025, 03:17:13 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Mishara Starts Strong!|PAK 30/0 (4.2) 3 overs have passed by and Kamil Mishara is looking in a great touch. He has already scored 17 off 9, including 4 fours at a strike rate of over 180. The 3rd over from Shaheen Afridi went for expensive 10 runs.

16 Nov 2025, 03:01:57 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Match Underway! And we are underway for the 3rd and final ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Stadium. Shaheen Afridi bowls the first over. Kamil Mishara and Pathum Nissanka come out to open for Sri Lanka.

16 Nov 2025, 02:57:06 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: PAK Playing XI Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah Khan (WK), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf and Faisal Akram

16 Nov 2025, 02:42:45 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: SL Playing XI Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK/C), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga and Jeffrey Vandersay

16 Nov 2025, 02:36:13 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Asalanka Sits Out! "He (Charith Asalanka) is not well, hence he is not playing. It's bit hard to bat here in the first innings. We have four changes today. We are looking to score more 290. I think 320 will be a good score. We have a very good team, everyone has done well in the last couple of tours." - Kusal Mendis said during toss time.

16 Nov 2025, 02:36:13 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: PAK Captain Speaks "We are going to bowl first. It's depending on the conditions. There will be dew in the second innings. The wicket in Pindi is good for runs. We'll try to restrict them today. We have four changes. Really satisfied with the boys. Players are in good form." - Shaheen Afridi said after winning toss.

16 Nov 2025, 02:33:16 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Toss Update! News from the centre - Pakistan have won the toss and chose to bowl first at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium.

16 Nov 2025, 01:54:12 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Squads! Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (C), Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (C), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pavan Rathnayake, Lahiru Udara, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga

16 Nov 2025, 01:38:17 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Where To Watch Live In India? The 3rd and final ODI between Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka can be live streamed in India through the FanCode app/website.

16 Nov 2025, 01:28:46 pm IST Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Match Details Fixture: Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Date: Sunday, November 16 Time: 3:00PM (IST)