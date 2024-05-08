SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (May 8), for match 57 of Indian Premier League 2024. Both teams have notched up 12 points from 11 games so far and whoever wins the game will hold the edge over the other, in the race for play-offs qualification. (Streaming | Key Battles)
SRH and LSG lie fourth and sixth respectively in the IPL 2024 points table, as the Sunrisers' net run rate is marginally better (-0.065 as against -0.371). After this match, Pat Cummins and Co host Gujarat Titans on May 16, while KL Rahul's Lucknow travel to Delhi Capitals on May 14.
Predicted Playing XIs for SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 match:
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.
Impact Substitute: Umran Malik.
LSG: KL Rahul, Arshin Kulkarni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ashton Turner, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan.
Impact Substitute: Yash Thakur.
SRH Vs LSG, Match 57 Pitch Report
The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad generally favours batting, and offers flat and hard pitches with even bounce. While seamers might not make a big impact, spinners could get some assistance from the surface.
Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, Prerak Mankad, Arshad Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Naveen-ul-Haq, Devdutt Padikkal, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni.
SRH Vs LSG, Head-To-Head Record
Hyderabad and Lucknow have faced off thrice in IPL so far, and LSG have won all three matches.
SRH Vs LSG, Match 57 Weather Report
Rain is expected on match day, though the showers might not disrupt the game to the extent that it gets called off. The temperature is likely to hover between the late 20s and the mid 30s (degree Celsius), and the team that wins the toss could opt to chase, so as to stay ahead of any rain-related target truncation.