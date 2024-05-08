National

Surge In AC Local Trains Demand As Mercury Rises In Mumbai

On May 6, the Western Railway issued 3,737 season tickets, the highest since the induction of the AC local trains in the zonal railway, a WR spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Amid the rising temperatures during the current summer season, a higher number of commuters is preferring to travel by the air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai, officials said.

As many as 1,60,645 card (single or return journey) tickets have been booked this month till May 6, 30 per cent more compared to the corresponding period last year, the official said.

As per the WR data, the average ridership of the AC local trains was 1,06, 925 in May 2023-24, and 1,52, 682 till now in May 2024-25.

"The number of commuters travelling by AC locals is showing an upward trend," the spokesperson said.

A Central Railway spokesperson said they have also witnessed a surge in the number of AC train travellers on the Mumbai suburban network.

The CR issued 2,280 season tickets and registered a ridership of 1,49186 on its suburban network on May 2, and issued 16,731 card tickets on May 6, the official said.

The Western Railway operates 96 AC local train services on weekdays with seven rakes on its suburban section.

The Central Railway operates 66 suburban AC local services daily.

