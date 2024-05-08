Art & Entertainment

Is Preity Zinta Starrer 'Sangharsh' Sequel On Cards? Here's What Director Tanuja Chandra Has To Say

During the #AskPZ session, when one user asked Preity Zinta to choose a film from her career for which she’d like to see a sequel, the actress expressed her desire for the 'Sangharsh' sequel.

Tanuja Chandra on 'Sangharsh' sequel Photo: Instagram
Actress Preity Zinta recently held an #AskPZ session on X, where she received several questions from fans on her professional and personal lives. When one user asked her to choose a film from her career for which she’d like to see a sequel, he expressed her desire for the 'Sangharsh' sequel. Preity replied, “Sangharsh for sure. Rest can’t think of any right now."

For the unversed, Preity played CBI officer Reet Oberoi in the 1999 cult film 'Sangharsh'. In an interview with Hindustan Times, when director Tanuja Chandra was asked if she is contemplating 'Sangharsh' sequel, she said that there are no plans for the sequel yet, but finds the idea interesting for the near future.

She said, “I am so glad that the film is so well remembered after all these years," and added, “It would be wonderful to see Reet Oberoi again in an older avatar, but still as courageous and cool as she always was."

'Sangharsh' also starred Akshay Kumar who played Professor Aman Verma, but there was no backstory of his character. When Tanuja was asked if she would like to do a spin-off for Akshay's character, she said, “Well, I cannot really show him as a young man now… so we’ll have to let that one go."

In the same session, when one user asked Preity Zinta about working with Ashutosh Rana, who played the menacing villain, Lajja Shankar Pandey in the film, she said, “I broke my leg, chipped my teeth and cut my lip during that Shoot, so it was definitely a tough shoot, and it terrified me with so many hospital visits. Ashutosh was definitely mind blowing in the film".

On the work front, Preity Zinta is making her comeback to films with Sunny Deol starrer ‘Lahore 1947’. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan. She keeps on sharing BTS pics from the sets of her upcoming flick.

