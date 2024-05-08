Is Preity Zinta Starrer 'Sangharsh' Sequel On Cards? Here's What Director Tanuja Chandra Has To Say

In the same session, when one user asked Preity Zinta about working with Ashutosh Rana, who played the menacing villain, Lajja Shankar Pandey in the film, she said, “I broke my leg, chipped my teeth and cut my lip during that Shoot, so it was definitely a tough shoot, and it terrified me with so many hospital visits. Ashutosh was definitely mind blowing in the film".