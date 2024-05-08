Met Gala 2024: 'Laapataa Ladies' Star Nitanshi Goel Makes Her Debut As 'Phool', But There's One Catch

Nitanshi portrayed the role of Phool, a young bride who gets lost, in the film. Talking about her preparation for the role, she told ANI, “I watched ‘Sui Dhaaga,’ ‘Balika Vadhu’ and a lot of Bhojpuri women’s videos to see how the women are there because this is the story of 2001 and I am born in 2007. So I had never seen that era and now, I wanted to live this era in the audition itself. I wanted that by looking at my body language, people should feel that I am telling the story of those women. So I practiced their body language and practiced how to wear a veil.”