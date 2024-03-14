Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, is celebrating his birthday today. As the actor turned a year older, he organized a meet and greet in Mumbai for his fans. At the meet and greet session, he thanked his fans for supporting ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and he also talked about how he will continue to back stories like these.
At the meet and greet session, Aamir Khan addressed the media. He talked about ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and the love the film has received. The actor said, “I want to thank everyone for supporting this film. In the future, we will keep making such films and hope you keep supporting us. The kind of love that we've got from the audience for this film is heartwarming. On this special day, I want to thank the audience and media.”
Advertisement
The actor talked about how proud he is of ‘Laapataa Ladies’. He continued, “This year I want to celebrate my birthday with Kiran ji and her team of 'Laapataa Ladies'. It's a beautiful film. It's been 22 to 24 years for our production house since we started making movies with 'Lagaan', and we are most proud of 'Laapataa Ladies'.”
Khan urged his fans to watch the movie in theatres. He continued, “It's such a fundamental film on human nature, emotions, and family, and there are so many positive things that we talk about in the film... It's my birthday today and the film is still running in theatres. If you all want to give me a birthday gift, then go and buy the movie ticket. That will be my biggest gift.”
Advertisement
Directed by Kiran Rao, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ revolves around the story of two brides – Phool and Pushpa – who get swapped on a train. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao under their respective production houses - Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions respectively. The film released on March 1 and has earned over Rs 8 crore at the box office.