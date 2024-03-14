At the meet and greet session, Aamir Khan addressed the media. He talked about ‘Laapataa Ladies’ and the love the film has received. The actor said, “I want to thank everyone for supporting this film. In the future, we will keep making such films and hope you keep supporting us. The kind of love that we've got from the audience for this film is heartwarming. On this special day, I want to thank the audience and media.”