Salman Khan Mistakenly Credits 'Laapataa Ladies' As Kiran Rao's Directorial Debut, Gets Schooled

Kiran Rao has made a directorial comeback with ‘Laapataa Ladies.’ The film, starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, has been receiving praises from all spheres. After many celebrities have shared their views of the film, and heaped praise on it, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, too, took to his X handle on Wednesday night to share a concise note regarding the film.
The ‘Tiger 3’ actor shared that he watched the film with his father, Salim Khan, who also thoroughly enjoyed it. However, his review included a significant error. He mistakenly referred to ‘Laapataa Ladies’ as Rao’s directorial debut, overlooking the fact that the filmmaker made her debut with ‘Dhobi Ghat’ back in 2010.
“Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath? (When will you work with me?)” Salman Khan wrote, addressing the director.
Check it out here:
The tweet quickly garnered traction and slowly, numerous social media users took to his comment section to make him aware of his error. While a section of users praised the actor for backing a small film, others swiftly corrected him, noting that it’s not in fact Kiran’s directorial debut. They reminded him of her first film and even mentioned that he attended its premiere.
One user commented, “Bro u literally attended the function for her directorial debut Dhobhi Ghat 14 years ago.” Another stated, “This is Dhobi Ghat erasure.” Another took a sarcastic dig and said, “Bhai ne bola to sahi hi he, congratulations Kiran on debut.”
The film has garnered rave reviews from critics. Not only that, it also received a standing ovation during its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2023. Produced under Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is available to watch in theatres near you.