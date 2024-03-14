Aamir Khan Celebrates His 59th Birthday With 'Laapataa Ladies' Cast And Kiran Rao-Watch Video

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has turned a year older today, on March 14. Like every year, he celebrated his birthday with the media. The 'Laapataa Ladies' team also joined him in the celebrations. His ex-wife, director Kiran Rao and the actors Sparsh Shrivastava, Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta were present at Aamir's 59th birthday. The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor cut a huge cake and fed the first bite to Kiran. She too fed him in return.
Aamir turned emotional while addressing the media. He thanked them for celebrating his birthday every year with him. ''This year, I am going to celebrate with Kiran ji and the team of Laapataa Ladies. Unhone itni khoobsurat film banayi hai for Aamir Khan Productions. Our production house is functioning since 23 years, starting with Lagaan (2001). Laapataa Ladies is a film that we are most proud of. It’s such a fundamental film on human nature, emotions, family. Film mein har positive cheez batayi hai. Thank you, Kiran ji, for making such a wonderful film,'' he said.
He added, “Today is my birthday and Laapataa Ladies is still running in cinemas. I hope you guys go and watch the film. Agar mujhe gift dena hai, toh iss film ki ek ticket le lijiye (smiles)! That would be my biggest gift.”
Mr Perfectionist further said, "I want to thank the audience and you guys (the media). You all supported the film strongly and emotionally. It means a lot!"
Talking about 'Laapataa Ladies' box office collection, it has earned Rs 9.75 crore.
The actor is currently busy shooting for 'Sitare Zameen Par'. Aamir has not only produced the film, he is also acting in it. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and is expected to hit the cinemas on Christmas 2024. Earlier, at an event, Aamir said that the film is “the next level of ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ it is like part 2. It is not the same story and the characters are also not the same.”
He added, “The theme is the same but the difference is, unlike ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ which left you with tears, ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ will leave in laughter. Prasanna is directing it and it is an entertaining film. We are looking at the same topic but with a different perspective''.