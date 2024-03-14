Aamir Khan Celebrates His 59th Birthday With 'Laapataa Ladies' Cast And Kiran Rao-Watch Video

The actor is currently busy shooting for 'Sitare Zameen Par'. Aamir has not only produced the film, he is also acting in it. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh and is expected to hit the cinemas on Christmas 2024. Earlier, at an event, Aamir said that the film is “the next level of ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ it is like part 2. It is not the same story and the characters are also not the same.”