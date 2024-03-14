Directed by Khan himself, he played the role of an art teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh. The film also starred Darsheel Safary, Tanay Chheda, Vipin Sharma and Tisca Chopra. It was India’s official submission for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 81st Academy Awards, but it did not advance to the final round. The movie tells the story of a young boy who is creative but struggles in school. His parents send him to a boarding school, where his art teacher helps him overcome his dyslexia.