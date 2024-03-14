Renowned Bollywood actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan turns 59 today!
The actor set foot in the industry with a minor role in the 1973 film ‘Yaadon ki Baarat,’ directed by Nasir Hussain. Since then, it’s only been an upwards journey for him, and he’s now one of the richest actors in the industry. Over a career spanning three decades, Aamir Khan has given cinema enthusiasts movies that are unparalleled, and has portrayed some of the most finely crafted, distinct, and genuine characters that resonate with audiences today.
Despite taking a hiatus from the industry, many of the actor’s roles are fondly remembered. So, without further ado, let’s have a look at seven of his most-beloved roles.
Advertisement
‘Andaaz Apna Apna’ (1994)
Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Khan played the role of Amar Manohar. The film also starred Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor. While the film achieved moderate success at box office collections, it has since gained cult status over the years, and still makes the audiences laugh. The film revolves around two boys competing against each other for the affection of the daughter of a millionaire, while also dealing with comedic situations involving a local gangster.
‘Lagaan’ (2001)
Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Khan played the role of Bhuvan. The film also starred Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne. The movie was screened at various international film festivals and garnered multiple accolades as well. Set during British colonial rule in India, it revolves around the life of people in a village trying to pay off high taxes, and battling draught. After being challenged to play a foreign game of cricket, they must emerge victorious to avoid paying taxes.
Advertisement
‘Dil Chahta Hai’ (2001)
Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Khan played the role of Akash Malhotra. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia. While the film performed moderately at box office figure, at the time of its release, it broke new ground by presenting a realistic depiction of contemporary Indian youth. The film navigates a pivotal transition period in the romantic lives of three college-graduate friends.
‘3 Idiots’ (2009)
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Khan played the role of Ranchhoddas “Rancho” Shamaldas Chanchad or Phunsukh Wangdu. The film also starred R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya. The movie garnered high international acclaim especially in East Asian countries. The narrative is a social commentary about three friends studying at an engineering college, facing the social pressures within the Indian education system. It is now regarded as one of the greatest Indian films ever made.
‘Rang De Basanti’ (2006)
Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Khan played the role of Daljit “DJ” Singh or Chandra Shekhar Azad. The film also starred Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Alice Patten and Soha Ali Khan. The movie was selected as India’s official entry for both the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category. Though it did not get nominated, it has won hearts. The movie is about a British student making a film in India about five freedom fighters from the Indian revolutionary movement.
‘Taare Zameen Par’ (2007)
Directed by Khan himself, he played the role of an art teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh. The film also starred Darsheel Safary, Tanay Chheda, Vipin Sharma and Tisca Chopra. It was India’s official submission for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 81st Academy Awards, but it did not advance to the final round. The movie tells the story of a young boy who is creative but struggles in school. His parents send him to a boarding school, where his art teacher helps him overcome his dyslexia.
Advertisement
‘Dangal’ (2016)
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Khan played the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat. Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar, Sakshi Tanwar, Aparshakti Khurana and Ritvik Sahore. It is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. The film, based on real-life events, revolves around a pehlwani amateur wrestler who coaches his daughters to become India’s first world-class female wrestlers.
A very happy birthday to the superstar!