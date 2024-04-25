Who will be India's wicket-keeper at the T20 World Cup? With not much time left for the selection of squad for the showpiece event in the US and the Caribbean, the choice for the man behind the stumps remains the biggest question for the Indian selectors. (Full IPL Coverage)
The IPL was supposed to be the tournament that would have answered this question but the suspense still lingers as the race among the candidates continue.
Rishabh Pant with his fiery 88 not out on Wednesday seems to have scored a definite edge in the race after reports already suggested that the left-hander had convinced the selectors of a national comeback with his IPL performances. However, others are giving Pant a run for his money.
With more than half of the IPL season already behind us, it is a good time to look at how the wicket-keeping candidates have performed in the tournament and gauge the strength and weaknesses of everyone.
Rishabh Pant
IPL 2024: 9 Innings 342 Runs @ Average 48.9, Strike Rate 161.3
With three half-centuries already in the tournament, Rishabh Pant seems to be the frontrunner for the wicket-keeper's slot. Apart from his form and reputation of being a big hitter, him being a left-hander is another advantage. The Indian batting line-up mostly consists of right-handers and Pant can add a different dimension to it.
However, his T20I numbers are abysmal. Pant averages 22 and his strike rate is an ordinary 126 despite playing 66 matches. Pant's struggles in the shortest format despite being given a long run forced the selectors to drop him from T20Is before the unfortunate accident ruled him out.
Sanju Samson
IPL 2024: 8 Innings 314 Runs @ Average 62.8, Strike Rate 152.4
Sanju Samson has started another IPL season on a high but this time the Kerala wicket-keeper batter seems to be carrying on his form. Not just with bat, Samson has also impressed experts with his tactical acumen as his Rajasthan Royals hold the top spot in the table. His game against both spin and pace is strong and his intent makes him a valuable addition to the Indian side.
Samson's T20I numbers are also poor but unlike Pant, he has never been given a consistent run with the Indian team. Another problem that the selectors could see with the Royals' skipper is that he bats in the top three for his franchise and those spots are already booked in the Indian team.
KL Rahul
IPL 2024: 8 Innings 302 Runs @ Average 37.8, Strike Rate 141.1
The change in T20 cricket finally seems to have reached KL Rahul. The Karnataka batter who regularly keeps in IPL has upped his intent especially in powerplay. Never since 2018, Rahul has batted with a better strike rate in the first six overs than in this season. His experience and class make him an attractive option.
Again, with top three spots in the Indian team already sealed, Rahul's case is difficult. His poor performances in past editions of the T20 World Cups will also be on selectors' minds.
Ishan Kishan
IPL 2024: 8 Innings 192 Runs @ Average 24.0, Strike Rate 168.4
Ishan Kishan is giving quick starts to Mumbai Indians but is not being able to carry on on those. Despite opening the innings and MI largely playing on flat surfaces, Kishan has scored only one fifty in the tournament and averages just 24. If he can up his game a bit, India would be keen to get the services of a left-hander who can not just open but also bat in the middle-order.
There is still no update on Kishan's tiff with BCCI even though the Jharkhand player was seen chatting with Jay Shah earlier in the tournament. If his issues with the management persist it will be tough for him to be at the T20 World Cup. However, even if he manages to sort out the issues, his inconsistency might put him at a disadvantage.
Jitesh Sharma
IPL 2024: 8 Innings 128 Runs @ Average 16.0 Strike Rate 125.5
Jitesh Sharma's high-risk batting in the lower order in last two IPLs had put him into the Indian side. A few impressive outings for the 'Men in Blue' meant he was among the frontrunners for the wicket-keeper's spot before this season began.
However, his high-risk batting has brought no rewards this season and the Vidarbha wicket-keeper is struggling. His highest score in 8 innings is just 29. At this point, he seems to have batted himself out of the plane to the US and Caribbean.
His value still lies in his clear six-hitting mindset from ball one and the fact that he bats lower down the order unlike other options who all bat in top or middle order. A few good innings and things could still change.
Dinesh Karthik
IPL 2024: 7 Innings 251 Runs @ Average 83.7, Strike Rate 196.1
Dinesh Karthik recently said he was "100% ready" to play the T20 World Cup and his numbers this season show that he really is.
Despite batting at the toughest position and in a batting line-up that has not fired, Karthik has the best strike rate and average among all the wicket-keeping candidates. His exceptional form, superb range and batting position are all working in favour of him at this point. The veteran has made a wild card entry in this race and is giving tough fight to everyone to clinch the wicket-keeper's spot.
The only thing that could stop him is his lack of international exposure and the fact that Indian cricket might just have moved on from the 38-year-old who last played for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup.