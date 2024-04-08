Cricket

IPL 2024: 'Defence minister KL Rahul' - LSG Skipper Jokes On His Slow Strike Rate

On Sunday, the 31-year-old scored 33 off 31 balls and could hits only 3 boundaries. His strike rate in the match was a lowly 106.45

KL Rahul Photo: X/@LucknowIPL
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday registered there 3rd consecutive victory of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 33 runs. (Match Report | Full Coverage)

This was also the 13th time when the KL Rahul-led side had defended a total of more than 160 runs. LSG are yet to lose a match when they have scored more than 160 runs batting first.

However, despite a string of good performances by the Lucknow side, the skipper of the Super Giants has not been able to get going so far in the tournament. On Sunday, the 31-year-old scored 33 off 31 balls and could hits only 3 boundaries.

His strike rate in the match was a lowly 106.45.

In a recent video posted by LSG on social media, the skipper appeared to be aware of the chatter around his slow strike rate.

In the video content creator Shubham Gaur, who appears frequently on the social media pages of the franchise, tells Rahul that he should be made the defence minister of India. To this Rahul goes on the backfoot and replies "even you started making jokes on my strike rate now."

But Gaur then clarifies that he said so because as skipper Rahul successfully defends 160+ total every time with perfection.

In 4 innings this season, the right-hander has only scored 128 runs at strike rate of 128.57.

Even without much contribution from their skipper, LSG registered their third straight win of the tournament on Sunday after losing their opening match.

The Gujarat side could not mount a strong chase of 164, and were bowled out for 130 as LSG pacer Yash Thakur (5/30) and spinner Krunal Pandya (3/11) came up with impact efforts.

Earlier, after opting to bat, half-century from Marcus Stoinis and a 22-ball 32 not out from Nicholas Pooran had taken LSG to 163/5.

