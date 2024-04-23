It was either Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, or let's say Royal Challengers Bengaluru, for whom the cricket fandom anticipated the big show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. But defying all expectations, Rajasthan Royals are ruling the roost. They have won every match they played except one, and are leading the points table almost every matchday, all under the spectacular leadership of the wicketkeeper-batter - Sanju Samson, whose place in India's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup is not yet confirmed. Why not? Asks fans, and pundits, and even Harbhajan Singh. (Full IPL Coverage |More Cricket News)
Using his social media account, the Harbhajan wrote on X, "Sanju Samson should walk into the Indian team for T20 World Cup and also groomed as next T20 captain for India after Rohit (Sharma). koi shak (any doubt) ???"
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals produced yet another unbelievable win, this tim over Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets. The match witnessed the team's three star batters proved their worth. Jos Buttler scored 35, Yashaswi Jaiswal his first century of the season, 104 off 60 balls, and Sanju Samson contributed with 38. And since then, the RR skipper is trending on the Internet with fans debating on whether he should be in the national team.
In the post match interview, Sandeep Sharma who claimed a five-wicket haul to win the Player of the Match award, praised his captain. He said, "Sanju Samson is doing a fantastic job as a leader. He gives a lot of freedom to his bowlers".
Back in December 2023, when Samson hit his maiden International ton in an ODI match against South Africa. Then batting great Sunil Gavasker had said, "This century will change his career. He always belonged here. We all know the talent that he has."
The-29-year has become the first captain & wicket-keeper batter to complete 300 runs in IPL 2024 so far, and no doubt is in contention for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He has scored 314 runs in the eight matches played so far at a strike rate of 152.3. Sanju is bidding to bring Royals' glory back, to replicate the team's success in the league's inaugural season when they lifted the trophy in 2008.
Another genuine contender for wicketkeeping role is Rishabh Pant, the comeback man who had broken Gabba's pride back in January, 2022. RCB's Dinesh Karthik is also making fans proud each day. This is his last year in international cricket, and the 38-year-old would like to have one last World Cup.