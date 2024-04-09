Back-to-back fifties in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have reportedly put Rishabh Pant on course for the wicket-keeper's role at the upcoming T20 World Cup.
According to a report published in the Cricbuzz on Tuesday, the Indian team management is confident of the wicket-keeper batter being ready for international cricket after his return from a life-threatening injury. The report also says that Virat Kohli is now 'almost certain' to be a part of the squad going to the US and Caribbean.
Pant returned to competitive cricket last month for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL after an injury layoff of over a year. After a quiet start in the first two games, the left-hander smashed back-to-back half-centuries against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
The DC skipper has put up 155 runs at an impressive strike rate of 154.55 in the five matches that he has batted so far in the tournament. However, his captaincy stint has not gone well as the Capitals are at the bottom of the table with only one win in five matches.
Pant was India trusted man behind the stumps in all formats before his consistent failures in the shortest format led to calls of his ouster. He was not included in the squad for the Sri Lanka T20Is played in early 2023.
Pant, who last played a T20I in November 2022, has been underwhelming so far in his T20I career.
In 66 matches, the 26-year-old has scored just 987 runs at an average of 22.4 and a strike rate of 126.4. Pant has just scored over 50 just thrice in the 55 times that he has batted.
Virat Kohli meanwhile is having another fruitful season with the bat and is the top-scorer in the league with 316 runs in five innings. The report says that his inclusion is almost a certainty despite the chatter around his strike rate.
T20 World Cup 2024 begins June 1 in the US and the West Indies with the former hosting the tournament for the first time.