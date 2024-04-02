Cricket

T20 World Cup 2024: More Tickets for 2 India Games To Be On Sale Soon; Check Dates Here

India, who will play all their group matches in the USA, will kick off their campaign against Ireland on June 5 before facing the hosts on June 12

PTI
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Photo: X/@T20WorldCup
Additional tickets for six T20 World Cup matches in New York, including India's fixtures against Ireland and USA, will go on sale from Thursday, April 4. (More Cricket News)

Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid. - X/HKhurdra72916
Rahul Dravid Will Remain Team India's Coach For T20 World Cup 2024: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India, who will play all their group matches in the USA, will kick off their campaign against Ireland on June 5 before facing the hosts on June 12.

"Fans can now book their place at the World Cup, by accessing additional limited tickets for six matches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, which includes India versus Ireland on 5 June and USA against India on 12 June," ICC said in a release on Tuesday.

"Limited tickets will also be available for all four matches at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, including the opening World Cup match featuring the USA and Canada on 1 June."

Champions League T20 trophy - X/@clt20
Champions League T20 To Be Revived? Big Three Boards In 'Active Conversation'

BY PTI

A second timelapse video was also released to celebrate 60 days to go for the mega event, showcasing the progress made in the construction of the 34,000-seat modular Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

The venue will host 8 matches including the big one between India and Pakistan on June 9, the tickets for which have been oversubscribed more than 200 times.

The T20 World Cup will begin on June 1 with the clash between USA and Canada, while the final will be played in Barbados on June 29.

