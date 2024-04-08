Brian Lara Bats For Virat Kohli's Inclusion In India's T20 World Cup Squad

"The strike rate depends on position, and for an opener strike rate of 130-140 is pretty alright. But if you are coming in the middle-order then you may be required to hit at 150 or 160. As you have seen in this IPL, batsmen are hitting at 200 in the latter part of an innings," Lara said during the Star Sports Press Room which was also attended by former India batter Ambati Rayudu.