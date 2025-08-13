Who Won Yesterday's AUS Vs SA Match, 2nd T20I? Check Match Result

Brevis’ innings, studded with eight sixes and 12 fours, came after Glenn Maxwell (2-44) had pegged the tourists back to 57-3, dismissing Aiden Markram (18) and Lhuan-dre Pretorius (10) in quick succession, with Ryan Rickelton (14) having been sent packing in the fourth over by Ben Dwarshuis (2-24).