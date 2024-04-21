National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Alipurduar Tea Plantation: Workers' Struggles

The adivasi workers in the tea estates of Alipurduar continue to face mounting challenges on a daily basis. They complain of incomplete infrastructural development, lack of medical attention, drainage systems, proper distribution of ration, permanent houses, proper roads and facilities. Even after applying multiple times, numerous are yet to receive their caste certificates and claim the benefits of schemes that come with that. Outlook spoke to Hana Tirkey, who has been working in Mathura Tea Estate of Alipurduar for almost two decades.