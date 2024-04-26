Football

EPL: Manchester City Thrash Brighton 4-0, Overtake Liverpool In Title Race - In Pics

Phil Foden netted a brace as Manchester City overtook Liverpool and kept the English Premier League title race in their own hands by thumping Brighton 4-0. Foden moved onto 16 league goals for the season with two goals in the first half at the Amex Stadium, seeing a free-kick deflect past a wrongfooted Jason Steele before stroking home after some reckless play from the Seagulls. De Bruyne had earlier given City the lead with what was his 68th Premier League goal but the first with his head, as Pep Guardiola's men made light of Erling Haaland's injury-enforced absence. Julian Alvarez added a fourth as City pulled two points clear of Liverpool and within one of Arsenal with a game in hand, knowing five further wins will guarantee they retain their crown.