EPL: Manchester City Thrash Brighton 4-0, Overtake Liverpool In Title Race - In Pics

Phil Foden netted a brace as Manchester City overtook Liverpool and kept the English Premier League title race in their own hands by thumping Brighton 4-0. Foden moved onto 16 league goals for the season with two goals in the first half at the Amex Stadium, seeing a free-kick deflect past a wrongfooted Jason Steele before stroking home after some reckless play from the Seagulls. De Bruyne had earlier given City the lead with what was his 68th Premier League goal but the first with his head, as Pep Guardiola's men made light of Erling Haaland's injury-enforced absence. Julian Alvarez added a fourth as City pulled two points clear of Liverpool and within one of Arsenal with a game in hand, knowing five further wins will guarantee they retain their crown.

Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Jack Grealish, front right, duels for the ball with Brighton's Carlos Baleba during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton
Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Brighton's Joao Pedro, right, reacts after missing a chance to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton
Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Brighton's Odeluga Offiah, center, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic, left, and Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton
Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Brighton's Joao Pedro, right, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Nathan Ake during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton
Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton
Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, left, celebrates with Manchester City's Phil Foden after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton
Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton
Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton | Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, left, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Jakub Moder battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the American Express Stadium, Brighton, England.

Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton
Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton
Premier League 2023-24: Man City Vs Brighton | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.

