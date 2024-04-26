Manchester City's Jack Grealish, front right, duels for the ball with Brighton's Carlos Baleba during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Brighton's Joao Pedro, right, reacts after missing a chance to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Advertisement
Brighton's Odeluga Offiah, center, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic, left, and Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Advertisement
Brighton's Joao Pedro, right, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Nathan Ake during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Advertisement
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez, left, celebrates with Manchester City's Phil Foden after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Advertisement
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Advertisement
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, left, and Brighton and Hove Albion's Jakub Moder battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at the American Express Stadium, Brighton, England.
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton and Manchester City at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England.