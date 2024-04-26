Day In Pics: April 26, 2024

Students take part in a voting awareness campaign during ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in Thane.
West Bengal Governor Dr C.V. Ananda Bose and his wife show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Trivandrum.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a crown during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Malda district.
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference in Srinagar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Malda district.
Sr. lawyer Prashant Bhushan speaks to the media after the Supreme Court rejected the pleas seeking 100% cross-verification of EVMs data with VVPAT records, in New Delhi.
Bengaluru South constituency BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a bow and arrow during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Malda district.
Former Union Minister AK Antony and his wife Elizabeth show their ink marked finger after casting votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.
BJP councilors protest in the MCD House, in New Delhi.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann with his wife Gurpreet Kaur pays obeisance at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar.
NDA candidate H D Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha offer prayers at a temple before casting their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ramnagara.
AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi addresses a press conference at the party office, in New Delhi.
United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Hibi Eden and wife Anna Eden arrives to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Ernakulam, Kerala.
BJP candidate Navneet Rana shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Amravati.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after casting his vote at a polling booth for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Siddaramanahundi, Karnataka.
Burqa clad voters at a polling station during the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti addresses a gathering, at Mendhar in Poonch district.
Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Two accused, arrested from Punjab in connection with the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence, being produced before the Esplanade court, in Mumbai.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a polling booth after casting his vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kannur.
Union Minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrashekar with party workers at a polling station during voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Ashoknagar district, Madhya Pradesh.
Supporters of Congress candidate Praniti during an election campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Satara.