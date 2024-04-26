National

Day In Pics: April 26, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 26, 2024

Voting awareness campaign | Photo: PTI

Students take part in a voting awareness campaign during ongoing Lok Sabha elections, in Thane.

1/23
2nd phase of LS polls: C.V. Ananda Bose votes
2nd phase of LS polls: C.V. Ananda Bose votes | Photo: PTI

West Bengal Governor Dr C.V. Ananda Bose and his wife show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Trivandrum.

Advertisement

2/23
PM Modi in Malda
PM Modi in Malda | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a crown during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Malda district.

Advertisement

3/23
National Conference press conference
National Conference press conference | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference in Srinagar.

4/23
PM Modi campaigns in WB
PM Modi campaigns in WB | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Malda district.

Advertisement

5/23
Apex court rejects pleas for 100% EVM-VVPAT verification
Apex court rejects pleas for 100% EVM-VVPAT verification | Photo: PTI

Sr. lawyer Prashant Bhushan speaks to the media after the Supreme Court rejected the pleas seeking 100% cross-verification of EVMs data with VVPAT records, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

6/23
2nd phase of LS polls: Tejasvi Surya votes
2nd phase of LS polls: Tejasvi Surya votes | Photo: PTI

Bengaluru South constituency BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

7/23
PM Modi in Malda
PM Modi in Malda | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a bow and arrow during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Malda district.

8/23
2nd phase of LS polls: AK Antony votes
2nd phase of LS polls: AK Antony votes | Photo: PTI

Former Union Minister AK Antony and his wife Elizabeth show their ink marked finger after casting votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.

9/23
Protest in MCD House
Protest in MCD House | Photo: PTI

BJP councilors protest in the MCD House, in New Delhi.

10/23
Bhagwant Singh Mann at Golden Temple
Bhagwant Singh Mann at Golden Temple | Photo: PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann with his wife Gurpreet Kaur pays obeisance at the Golden Temple, in Amritsar.

11/23
LS Polls: 2nd phase voting
LS Polls: 2nd phase voting | Photo: PTI

NDA candidate H D Kumaraswamy and his wife Anitha offer prayers at a temple before casting their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Ramnagara.

12/23
AAP press conference
AAP press conference | Photo: PTI

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi addresses a press conference at the party office, in New Delhi.

13/23
2nd phase of LS polls: Hibi Eden votes
2nd phase of LS polls: Hibi Eden votes | Photo: PTI

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Hibi Eden and wife Anna Eden arrives to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Ernakulam, Kerala.

14/23
2nd phase of LS polls: Navneet Rana votes
2nd phase of LS polls: Navneet Rana votes | Photo: PTI

BJP candidate Navneet Rana shows her ink-marked finger after casting her vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Amravati.

15/23
2nd phase of LS polls: Siddaramaiah votes
2nd phase of LS polls: Siddaramaiah votes | Photo: PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after casting his vote at a polling booth for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Siddaramanahundi, Karnataka.

16/23
LS Polls: 2nd phase voting in Bengaluru
LS Polls: 2nd phase voting in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Burqa clad voters at a polling station during the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bengaluru.

17/23
Mehbooba Mufti addresses in Poonch
Mehbooba Mufti addresses in Poonch | Photo: PTI

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti addresses a gathering, at Mendhar in Poonch district.

18/23
2nd phase of LS polls: Shashi Tharoor votes
2nd phase of LS polls: Shashi Tharoor votes | Photo: PTI

Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.

19/23
Accused in firing case at Salmans house produced
Accused in firing case at Salman's house produced | Photo: PTI

Two accused, arrested from Punjab in connection with the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence, being produced before the Esplanade court, in Mumbai.

20/23
2nd phase of LS polls: Kerala CM votes
2nd phase of LS polls: Kerala CM votes |Photo: PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a polling booth after casting his vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kannur.

21/23
LS polls: Voting for 2nd phase
LS polls: Voting for 2nd phase | Photo: PTI

Union Minister and BJP candidate Rajeev Chandrashekar with party workers at a polling station during voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram.

22/23
Amit Shah campaigns in MP
Amit Shah campaigns in MP | Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Ashoknagar district, Madhya Pradesh.

23/23
Campaign for LS polls
Campaign for LS polls | Photo: PTI

Supporters of Congress candidate Praniti during an election campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Satara.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: Archery World Cup- Deepika Outshines Korean Rival To Make Semis
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know