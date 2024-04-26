National

In Pics | Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Underway, Many Bigwigs In Fray

Voting for Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections 2024 started at 7 am on Friday, April 26, with many bigwigs in the fray from 88 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories. Among the key candidates whose fates are being sealed in Phase 2, some are Rahul Gandhi, Tejasvi Surya, Shashi Tharoor, Hema Malini, Arun Govil etc.