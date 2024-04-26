National

In Pics | Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Underway, Many Bigwigs In Fray

Voting for Phase 2 of Lok Sabha elections 2024 started at 7 am on Friday, April 26, with many bigwigs in the fray from 88 constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories. Among the key candidates whose fates are being sealed in Phase 2, some are Rahul Gandhi, Tejasvi Surya, Shashi Tharoor, Hema Malini, Arun Govil etc.

Photo: PTI

Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink next to a BR Ambedkar statue after casting votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bhagalpur.

1/11
LS polls: Voting for 2nd phase
Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

A voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.

2/11
LS polls: Voting for 2nd phase
Photo: PTI

Bru (ethnic group) people show their ID cards as they wait to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a special polling center set up about 170 Km away from Agartala.

3/11
LS polls: Voting for 2nd phase
Photo: PTI

A woman carrying a child shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Morigaon district.

4/11
LS polls: Voting for 2nd phase
Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

People at a polling station to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.

5/11
LS polls: Voting for 2nd phase
Photo: PTI

A security person guards as people wait in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Kanchanpur in North Tripura.

6/11
LS polls: Voting for 2nd phase
Photo: PTI

Elderly women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Morigaon district.

7/11
LS polls: Voting for 2nd phase
Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

People wait in queues to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls at a polling station at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in Bengaluru.

8/11
LS polls: Voting for 2nd phase
Photo: PTI

Voters show their ink-marked fingers and ID cards after casting their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.

9/11
LS polls: Voting for 2nd phase
Photo: PTI

BJP candidate from Jodhpur constituency Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with family shows victory sign after casting vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur.

10/11
LS polls: Voting for 2nd phase
Photo: PTI

First-time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Morigaon district of Assam.

11/11
LS Polls: 2nd phase voting
Photo: PTI

Sanyasins wait in a queue to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Mathura.

