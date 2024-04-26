In Pics | Phase 2 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Underway, Many Bigwigs In Fray

Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink next to a BR Ambedkar statue after casting votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Bhagalpur.
A voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.
Bru (ethnic group) people show their ID cards as they wait to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at a special polling center set up about 170 Km away from Agartala.
A woman carrying a child shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Morigaon district.
People at a polling station to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.
A security person guards as people wait in queues to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Kanchanpur in North Tripura.
Elderly women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Morigaon district.
People wait in queues to cast their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls at a polling station at Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in Bengaluru.
Voters show their ink-marked fingers and ID cards after casting their votes for the 2nd phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.
BJP candidate from Jodhpur constituency Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with family shows victory sign after casting vote for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Jodhpur.
First-time voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Morigaon district of Assam.
Sanyasins wait in a queue to cast their votes for the second phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Mathura.