Cyprus Covered In Haze Caused By Dust

A haze caused by dust covers the capital Nicosia in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus. A low-pressure system in North Africa is affecting the area with winds and dust.
A man walks at the beach through a haze caused by dust, near southern coastal city of Larnaca, in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus.
A woman stands by the sea as a haze caused by a dust covers the southeast resort of Ayia Napa in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus.
A cruise ship, right, and a cargo ship, left, are seen though the haze caused by dust in the southern coastal city of Larnaca, in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus.
An anchored cruise ship is seen through the haze caused by dust covering the southern coastal city of Larnaca, in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus.
A haze caused by dust covers the village of Lympia, on the outskirts of the capital of Nicosia, in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus.
A woman snorkels in the sea, as haze caused by dust covers the southern coastal city of Larnaca, in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus.
