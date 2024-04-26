International

Cyprus Covered In Haze Caused By Dust

Southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus was covered in haze caused by dust due to a low-pressure system in North Africa which is affecting the area with winds and dust. Authorities have urged people to stay indoors and avoid exertion until the dust episode subsides.

Cyprus Dust Climate | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

A haze caused by dust covers the capital Nicosia in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus. A low-pressure system in North Africa is affecting the area with winds and dust.

1/7
Cyprus Dust Climate
Cyprus Dust Climate | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

A man walks at the beach through a haze caused by dust, near southern coastal city of Larnaca, in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

Advertisement

2/7
Cyprus Dust Climate
Cyprus Dust Climate | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

A woman stands by the sea as a haze caused by a dust covers the southeast resort of Ayia Napa in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

Advertisement

3/7
Cyprus Dust Climate
Cyprus Dust Climate | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

A cruise ship, right, and a cargo ship, left, are seen though the haze caused by dust in the southern coastal city of Larnaca, in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

4/7
Cyprus Dust Climate
Cyprus Dust Climate | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

An anchored cruise ship is seen through the haze caused by dust covering the southern coastal city of Larnaca, in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

Advertisement

5/7
Cyprus Dust Climate
Cyprus Dust Climate | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

A haze caused by dust covers the village of Lympia, on the outskirts of the capital of Nicosia, in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

Advertisement

6/7
Cyprus Dust Climate
Cyprus Dust Climate | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

A woman snorkels in the sea, as haze caused by dust covers the southern coastal city of Larnaca, in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

Advertisement

7/7
Cyprus Dust Climate
Cyprus Dust Climate | Photo: AP/Petros Karadjias

A cruise ship, right, and a cargo ship, left, are seen through the haze caused by dust in the southern coastal city of Larnaca, in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: Manchester City Blank Brighton 4-0 In English Premier League
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know