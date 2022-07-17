ENG Vs IND, 3rd ODI, Live: Indian Pacers Dominate England - 74/4

After a 100-run thrashing in the second ODI, Indian batters will aim to spend more time in the middle in the series decider against England on Sunday at Old Trafford in Manchester and take the series. India have won the first ODI by 10 wickets, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah’s career-best 6/19 before Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan completed the task with ease. However, all eyes will be on struggling Virat Kohli. This will be the former India captain's last match before he goes on a month-long break. England, on the other hand, will be hoping for more runs from their top order who have struggled in this series. Get ENG vs IND 3rd ODI live cricket scores and updates.

Live Scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News

16:42 PM IST: Hardik Gets Second

Hardik Pandya continues with his third over. A dot, and caught & bowled. Ben Stokes goes for 27 off 29. A well-directed short ball doing the damage. 11 runs and two wickets in the last 30 balls. Moeen Ali joins Jos Buttler in the middle. ENG - 74/4 (13.2)

16:23 PM IST: Hardik Gets Roy

Hardik Pandya gets his first over. And he breaks the 54-run stand with the wicket of Jason Roy. Top edge, and caught by Rishabh Pant. Roy goes for 41 off 31. Jos Buttler is the new man. In the previous over, Prasidh Krishna conceded seven runs, including a four off the second hit by Jason Roy. ENG - 66/3 (9.5)

15:58 PM IST: Shami Continues

Mohammed Shami on with his third over. Jaso Roy dismisses the first ball for a four, then a couple of singles and a double off the last. ENG - 32/2 (5)

15:39 PM IST: Siraj Strikes Early

OUT! Mohammad Siraj gives India the breakthrough by dismissing dangerous Jonny Bairstow for a duck. Siraj is elated and so is India. Two in an over for Siraj. Joe Root is out, caught by Rohit Sharma in slips. Double wicket maiden for Sriraj. ENG 12/2 (2)

15:30 PM IST: Game On

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow open for England. What a start by the home team as Roy sends Mohammed Shami for three fours in the first over itself. ENG 12/0 (1)

15:11 PM IST: Captains Speak

Jos Buttler (ENG): It is a little muggy and there might be some swing early on but will get better for batting as the game progresses. It is great for the series as it is 1-1 coming into this game. We are going with the same team.

Rohit Sharma (IND): It looks like a good track and won't change for the course of 100 overs. It is the series decider and we have played some good cricket on the tour, we took the learning from the last game and hopefully will rectify the mistakes. Jasprit Bumrah has a niggle and we don't want to risk him, so Mohammed Siraj comes in.

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of this game owing to back spasms. Arshdeep Singh was not considered for selection as he is yet to fully recover from right abdominal strain.#ENGvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2022

15:10 PM IST: Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

15:00 PM IST: Toss

India have won the toss and chose to field first.

14:10 PM IST: Walking Down Memory Lane

India are playing an ODI at Old Trafford for the first time since 2019 World Cup. India defeated Pakistan and West Indies during the 2019 WC before going down to New Zealand in the semifinal.

ALL SET! 😎#TeamIndia ready for the final ODI against England at Manchester 🙌#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/wrexPa9Bwg — BCCI (@BCCI) July 17, 2022

14:00 PM IST: Greetings

Hello and welcome to the third ODI between India and England.