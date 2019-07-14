There will be a new winner of the ICC World Cup in 2019 as England and New Zealand aim to lift the trophy for the first time at Lord's today. England and New Zealand finished third and fourth, respectively, in the league stage but each side won their semi-final comfortably. Eoin Morgan's England dismissed defending champions Australia by eight wickets while Kane Williamson's Kiwis stunned India by 18 runs. Get live updates and live cricket score of ENG vs NZ here (LIVE SCORECARD | FULL COVERAGE)

22:32 hrs IST: FOUR! Fullish delivery from Henry, Buttler scoops it away to the fine leg boundary. England are 170/4 after 40 overs, need 72 off 60. Stokes 43*, Buttler 42*

22:24 hrs IST: FOUR! Slower delivery from Neesham, Buttler chips it back over the umpire. What a shot! England are 156/4 after 38 overs. Stokes 36*, Buttler 35*

22:19 hrs IST: Just eight off the last 12 balls. England are 149/4 after 37 overs. Stokes 33*, Buttler 31*

22:10 hrs IST: Great over from Santner, just four of it. England are 141/4 after 35 overs. Stokes 31*, Buttler 25*

22:04 hrs IST: Eight runs off Henry's eighth. England are 137/4 after 34 overs. Stokes 29*, Buttler 23*. Time for drinks!

With the run-rate soaring up, it will be interesting to see how both players play spin. England are 129/4 after 33 overs. Buttler 22*, Stokes 22*. Henry comes back into the attack.

21:53 hrs IST: Just four singles off Santner's first six balls. England are 119/4 after 31 overs. Stokes 20*, Buttler 15*

21:49 hrs IST: Twenty-two runs off the last 30 balls. England are 115/4 after 30 overs. Stokes 18*, Buttler 13*. Mitchell Santner comes into the attack.

21:42 hrs IST: Expensive over from Neesham, eight off it. England are 106/4 after 28 overs. Stokes 15*, Buttler 9*

21:38 hrs IST: This has been a formidable spell from De Grandhomme. 9-2-22-1. A couple of more wickets and he'll be the top contender for the Player of the Match award. England are 98/4 after 27 overs.

21:35 hrs IST: Just nine off the last 12 deliveries. England are 98/4 after 26 overs. Stokes 10*, Buttler 7*

OUT! Neesham strikes with his first ball. Short and wide, Morgan hits it straight to Ferguson at the point boundary. Forward diving catch! Soft signal was out and the third umpire confirms it was clean catch. Jos Buttler comes to the crease. England are 89/4 after 24 overs.

21:15 hrs IST: Seven (FIVE WIDES and TWO LEG BYES) off Ferguson's fourth. England are 82/3 after 22 overs. Morgan 9*, Stokes 1*

21:10 hrs IST: Notable over from De Grandhomme, two off it. Stokes asked questions straightaway. England are 75/3 after 21 overs. Morgan 9*, Stokes 1*

OUT! Inside edge straight onto the stumps. Bairstow departs 36(55). First wicket for Ferguson. What a tournament he's had! Ben Stokes comes to the crease. England are 73/3 after 20 overs. One big partnership or seven wickets. Cracker of a contest!

21:00 hrs IST: De Grandhomme continues to keep it tight. Finishes half his spell, a maiden and a wicket each and only 12 runs. England are 66/2 after 19 overs.

20:56 hrs IST: Great over from Ferguson, just three off it. England are 63/2 after 18 overs. Bairstow 32*, Morgan 4*

OUT! Good length delivery from De Grandhomme, Root looks to drive it on the up but gets an edge and Latham does the rest. Poor shot! He should have looked to play out this phase. Eoin Morgan comes to the crease. England are 60/2 after 17 overs.

20:46 hrs IST: Eight off the last 12 balls. England are 59/1 after 16 overs. Bairstow 32*, Root 7*. De Grandhomme to continue

20:38 hrs IST: FOUR! Too full from Henry, Bairstow flicks through mid-wicket. Costly over from the New Zealander, nine off it. England are 51/1 after 14 overs. Bairstow 29*, Root 3*

20:34 hrs IST: Tidy over from De Grandhomme, only three off it. England are 42/1 after 13 overs. Bairstow 20*, Root 3*

20:31 hrs IST: That's three maidens in a row. England would be fine with it as long as they don't lose a wicket. England are 39/1 after 12 overs.

20:28 hrs IST: DROPPED! De Grandhomme puts down a straightforward return catch. Bairstow the batsman. The New Zealander is disappointed. Back-to-back maidens though. England are 39/1 after 11 overs.

20:23 hrs IST: Superb over from Henry. It's a maiden! England are 39/1 after 10 overs. First change. Colin de Grandhomme comes into the attack.

20:21 hrs IST: FOUR! Short delivery from Boult, Bairstow pulls to the right of square leg. Solid! Looks in top form. England are 39/1 after 9 overs. Bairstow 18*, Root 2*

20:16 hrs IST: Another exceptional over from Henry, only one off it. England are 34/1 after 8 overs. Bairstow 14*, Root 1*

OUT! Full from Henry, angling in towards off stump, it straightens a bit and Roy nicks it off. Latham takes a fine catch. Massive breakthrough for New Zealand. Root comes to the crease. England are 28/1 after 6 overs.

20:04 hrs IST: FOUR! Full-toss from Boult, Bairstow pummels it in the gap between cover and mid-off. Beauty! England are 24/0 after 5 overs. Roy 13*, Bairstow 10*

20:00 hrs IST: Very good over from Henry, four off it. England are 16/0 after 4 overs. Roy 13*, Bairstow 2*. Boult to continue

19:56 hrs IST: FOUR! Short from Boult, outside off, Roy hits it well in the gap between cover and point. Brilliant! England are 12/0 after 3 overs. Roy 10*, Bairstow 1*

19:52 hrs IST: FOUR! Overpitched from Henry, Roy drives it straight past the non-striker for his first boundary of the day. England are 5/0 after 2 overs. Roy 5*, Bairstow 0*

19:47 hrs IST: What a start from Boult! First ball, inswinger, hits Roy's pads. Initial decision is not out. The Kiwis review but the umpire's call saves him. England are 1/0 after the first over. Matt Henry comes into the attack.

19:44 hrs IST: Time for England's chase. Roy and Bairstow to open. Boult to bowl the first over.

19:15 hrs IST: That's it. New Zealand finish with 241/8. What a spell from Archer! Just 22 off his last five overs. The Kiwis were going well when Williamson and Nicholls were batting but Plunkett and Wood once again proved their worth. We'll be back in 30 minutes with England's reply.

19:07 hrs IST: A wicket (of Latham) and 13 off the over. Woakes ends with 3/37. New Zealand are 238/7 after 49 overs. Archer to bowl the final six balls.

18:59 hrs IST: Another tidy over from Archer, only five off it. New Zealand are 225/6 after 48 overs. Latham 47*, Santner 2*. Woakes to bowl the penultimate over.

OUT! Slower ball from Woakes, De Grandhomme looks to hit it over mid-on but gets a leading to mid-off instead. Mitchell Santner comes to the crease. New Zealand are 220/6 after 47 overs.

18:50 hrs IST: High-quality over from Archer, only three off it. New Zealand are 214/5 after 46 overs. Latham 41*, De Grandhomme 13*. Woakes comes back into the attack.

18:46 hrs IST: SIX! Too full from Wood, on leg stump, Latham hits it over wide long-on for a maximum. Wood ends with 1/49. New Zealand are 211/5 after 45 overs. Latham 39*, De Grandhomme 12*

18:41 hrs IST: Eight off Archer's seventh. He's mixing it up well. New Zealand are 204/5 after 44 overs. Boundaries have been hard to come by. Latham 32*, De Grandhomme 12*

18:35 hrs IST: Ten off Wood's penultimate over (four leg byes). New Zealand are 196/5 after 43 overs. Latham 29*, De Grandhomme 12*

18:31 hrs IST: Superb over from Archer, only five off it. New Zealand are 186/5 after 42 overs. Latham 27*, De Grandhomme 8*

18:25 hrs IST: Brilliant from Plunkett. He's done with the ball in this World Cup final. 3/42 off his 10 overs. New Zealand are 181/5 after 41 overs. Latham 25*, De Grandhomme 6*. Archer comes back into the attack.

18:20 hrs IST: Very good over from Wood, six off it. New Zealand are 179/5 after 40 overs. Latham 24*, De Grandhomme 5*. Third powerplay now.

OUT! Another cross seam delivery from Plunkett, Neesham looks to hit it over the fielder at mid-on but doesn't get the timing and Root takes an easy catch. Third wicket for the English seamer. Colin de Grandhomme comes to the crease. New Zealand are 173/5 after 39 overs.

18:11 hrs IST: FOUR! Length ball from Wood, Latham drives through cover and it runs away to the boundary. An example of how fast the outfield is! New Zealand are 165/4 after 38 overs. Latham 22*, Neesham 12*

18:07 hrs IST: FOUR! Back of a length delivery from Plunkett, Latham pulls it over the backward square leg boundary. Impressive! New Zealand are 159/4 after 37 overs. Latham 17*, Neesham 11*

18:02 hrs IST: Another nice over from Wood, just one off it. New Zealand are 153/4 after 36 overs. Latham 12*, Neesham 10*. Plunkett comes back into the attack.

17:57 hrs IST: FOUR! Short from Stokes, Neesham gets into position early and pulls it away between mid-on and mid-wicket. Expensive over from the Englishman, 11 off it. New Zealand are 152/4 after 35 overs. Latham 12*, Neesham 9*

OUT! Length ball from Wood, angling in, Taylor shuffles and misses one as he plays around his front leg looking to held it towards the leg side. Ball tracking shows it would have missed the stumps but the Kiwis don't have a review left. James Neesham comes to the crease. New Zealand are 141/4 after 34 overs. Stokes to continue.

17:46 hrs IST: Seven off Stokes' second. New Zealand are 141/3 after 33 overs. Taylor 15*, Latham 11*. Wood comes back into the attack.

England have been outstanding with their plans, keeping it tight. A wicket or two here will put the Kiwis under tremendous pressure. Anything around 250-260 should be a good score though.

17:36 hrs IST: Seven off the last 12 balls. New Zealand are 130/3 after 31 overs. Taylor 11*, Latham 7*. Time for drinks!

17:29 hrs IST: Super over from Plunkett, only one off it. New Zealand are 123/3 after 29 overs. Taylor 8*, Latham 3*

17:24 hrs IST: Just four singles off Rashid's sixth. New Zealand are 122/3 after 28 overs. Taylor 8*, Latham 2*

OUT! A twin-strike from Plunkett. Cross-seam, Nicholls looks to drive it through cover but gets a thick inside edge straight onto the stumps. Just what England needed at this stage. Tom Latham comes to the crease. New Zealand are 118/3 after 27 overs.

17:15 hrs IST: Single and that's a half-century for Nicholls at Lord's - ninth overall. Needs to keep going. Has looked a lot assured at the crease. His feet are moving well. Can he get a big one here? New Zealand are 114/2 after 26 overs.

17:08 hrs IST: Good over from Rashid, five off it. New Zealand are 108/2 after 24 overs. Nicholls 48*, Taylor 3*. Twenty-four runs off the last 30 balls. Plunkett to continue.

17:04 hrs IST: Fine over from Plunkett, a wicket and only one run. New Zealand are 103/2 after 23 overs. Nicholls 46*, Taylor 0*

OUT! Plunkett thinks Williamson has got a nick. Umpire Dharmasena says it's not out. Morgan reviews and UltraEdge shows a spike. Big wicket this for England. The New Zealand skipper goes for 30(53). Ross Taylor, who hit a half-century against India in the semi-final, comes to the crease.



16:53 hrs IST: Decent over from Wood, no boundary but seven off it. New Zealand are 98/1 after 21 overs. Nicholls 43*, Williamson 28*

16:48 hrs IST: FOUR! Flighted delivery from Rashid, Williamson times it over the fielder at mid-on. The man at deep has no chance. New Zealand are 91/1 after 20 overs. Nicholls 40*, Williamson 24*

16:44 hrs IST: FOUR! Short delivery from Wood, Nicholls hits it to the right of backward point, then beats deep third man. New Zealand are 84/1 after 19 overs. Nicholls 40*, Williamson 17*. Rashid again

16:40 hrs IST: Seven runs off Rashid's first six balls. New Zealand are 77/1 after 18 overs. Nicholls 35*, Williamson 15*

16:36 hrs IST: Extremely good over from Wood, only two off it. New Zealand are 70/1 after 17 overs. Nicholls 33*, Williamson 10*. Some spin now. Adil Rashid comes into the attack.

16:32 hrs IST: FOUR! Short from Plunkett, Nicholls, on back foot, pulls away to the left of deep square leg. New Zealand are 68/1 after 16 overs. Nicholls 32*, Williamson 9*

16:26 hrs IST: FOUR! Short ball from Wood, Williamson gets a bit of glove and it goes wide of the keeper (Buttler) for a boundary. New Zealand are 63/1 after 15 overs. Nicholls 27*, Williamson 9*. Drinks are on the field now!

16:21 hrs IST: FOUR! Too full from Plunkett, on pads, Nicholls flicks to the backward square leg boundary. Shot! New Zealand are 55/1 after 14 overs. Nicholls 27*, Williamson 4*. Mark Wood comes into the attack.

16:15 hrs IST: Wonderful over from Woakes, just one off it. Williamson is really struggling here 2(21). New Zealand are 47/1 after 13 overs. Nicholls 21*

16:11 hrs IST: Full and straight from Plunkett, Nicholls flicks it behind square for a double. Six from Plunkett's first over. New Zealand are 46/1 after 12 overs. Nicholls 21*, Williamson 2*. Extended spell for Woakes.

16:06 hrs IST: FOUR! Short and wide from Woakes, Nicholls slaps it past point for his first boundary of the day. Seven off the over. New Zealand are 40/1 after 11 overs. Nicholls 15*, Williamson 2*. First change in bowling. Liam Plunkett comes into the attack.

16:02 hrs IST: Splendid over from Archer. Troubles Nicholls on a couple of occasions. New Zealand are 33/1 after the end of first Powerplay. Nicholls 10*, Williamson 1*

15:58 hrs IST: Just a run off Woakes' fifth. Tough going for Nicholls and Williamson at the moment. New Zealand are 31/1 after 9 overs.

15:54 hrs IST: Archer continues to keep things tight. Get a feeling something is going to happen here. New Zealand are 30/1 after 8 overs. Nicholls 9*, Williamson 0*

15:49 hrs IST: Magnificent over from Woakes, a wicket and just one run. New Zealand are 29/1 after 7 overs. Nicholls 8*, Williamson 0*

OUT! Length ball from Woakes, nips back in, and Guptill, looking to drive on the up, is beaten on the inside edge. Hits the back leg. The New Zealander reviews but all three REDS. Well-deserved scalp for Woakes. Kane Williamson comes to the crease.

15:41 hrs IST: Nicholls sneaks a single off the last ball. Nice and tidy over from Archer, four off it. New Zealand are 28/0 after 6 overs. Guptill 19*, Nicholls 7*. Woakes to continue

15:37 hrs IST: Another fine over from Woakes, just two runs off it. New Zealand are 24/0 after 5 overs. Guptill 18*, Nicholls 4*

15:34 hrs IST: FOUR! Length ball from Archer, Guptill steps out and smacks it straight over the bowler's head. Costly over, 12 off it. New Zealand are 22/0 after 4 overs. Guptill 17*, Nicholls 3*

15:29 hrs IST: Nicholls reviews and lifeline for him. Extra bounce saves him. Still an excellent over from Woakes, only two off it. New Zealand are 10/0 after 3 overs. Guptill 6*, Nicholls 2*

15:24 hrs IST: Solid start from Archer. Almost had Guptill. For a moment it looked like the New Zealander got an outside edge but the ball clipped the thigh on its way to the keeper. New Zealand are 8/0 after 2 overs. Guptill 6*, Nicholls 0*

15:19 hrs IST: FOUR! Back of a length delivery from Woakes, outside off, Guptill hits it to the left of Ben Stokes at backward point for his first boundary. New Zealand are 5/0 after the first over. Jofra Archer comes into the attack.

15:15 hrs IST: Time for live action. Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls to open. Chris Woakes to begin the proceedings. He took three wickets in the semi-final against holders Australia.

548 - No New Zealander has scored more runs at a World Cup than Williamson has managed in this edition.

14:50 hrs IST: Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

14:46 hrs IST: New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bat

14:30 hrs IST: Overnight rain delays toss by 15 minutes, to be held at 14:45 IST. Match to begin at 15:15 IST.

All four matches at Lord's in World Cup 2019 have been won by team batting first.

14:15 hrs IST: The all-important toss in 15 minutes!

338 - No bowler has produced more dot balls than Archer's 338. New Zealand seamer Trent Boult (320) is third on the list behind Australia's Pat Cummins (323).

3 - Roy's return to the side after injury has coincided with three consecutive century stands alongside Jonny Bairstow. There have never been four successive opening partnerships worth three figures in England's ODI history.

13:52 hrs IST: Jason Roy. Lockie Ferguson. Here’s a look at the players who will be key to their team’s chances

13:40 hrs IST: England's batting has been their strength in the years since a disastrous 2015 World Cup, though in Jofra Archer they have unearthed one of the stars of this year’s event.

The Barbados-born paceman only made his international debut in May but has taken 19 World Cup wickets, the most for England.

1,029 - England (2,942) have scored 1,029 more runs than New Zealand (1,913) in the tournament, though they played an extra league game as the Black Caps' fixture with India was washed out.

India's World Cup semi-final defeat to New Zealand is yet to sink in and reports of an internal rift in the team have already emerged, claiming that there are two groups -- Virat Kohli camp and Rohit Sharma camp. Read full story here

13:10 hrs IST: WHAT THEY SAID -

England captain Morgan: "I think in general throughout the tournament the scores have been a lot lower than they have previously here in the last three or four years. Us adjusting to that has been harder work than it normally is. New Zealand have done it brilliantly and Lord's isn't ever a high-scoring ground so I'd say it will be a bit of a battle."

Black Caps skipper Williamson: "We were in a different part of the world on a different surface against a different opposition [for the 2015 final], and both sides are very different from four years ago, so it's kind of hard to compare those times. Whether having had experience in a final or not is a good thing? Any final you get the opportunity to play in is a really positive thing."

13:00 hrs IST: Bobby Moore, Martin Johnson and Heather Knight are part of a select group to have lifted the World Cup in England colours but on the eve of the World Cup final Eoin Morgan has not allowed himself to dream of doing the same.

Morgan will lead England in their first ICC Cricket World Cup final in 27 years against New Zealand at Lord’s, hoping to match England’s men’s football skipper Moore in 1966 and England women’s cricket captain Knight two years ago in lifting the trophy on home soil.

359 - Only one team has managed to score more than 300 in a World Cup final when batting first, Australia posting 359/2 against India 16 years ago.

275 - The highest successful chase in a World Cup final came in 2011 when India (277/4) beat Sri Lanka.

12:40 hrs IST: Ross Taylor (987 runs) and Martin Guptill (976) are vying to become the second player after Stephen Fleming (1,075) to score 1,000 World Cup runs for New Zealand. Williamson requires 119 to reach the milestone.

12:37 hrs IST: BIG NUMBER - Ben Stokes is yet to be hit for a six in the tournament, making him the only one of 59 bowlers to send down more than 30 overs yet to concede a maximum.

12:35 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - 4 out of 5 - The team that has won the toss has lost four of the previous five World Cup finals. Australia's victory over Sri Lanka in 2007 is the exception.

12:31 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the ICC World Cup final between hosts England and the 2015 finalists New Zealand. Promises to be an excellent contest!

Both ENG and NZ lost three matches during the league stage, with the Kiwis squeezing into the semi-finals as the last of the four qualifiers. However, they then produced an excellent display to down India in a rain-affected semi-final at Old Trafford, Manchester that spanned two days. (RESULTS)

England, on the other hand, had a major setback when the in-form opener Jason Roy was injured, but they head into the final on the back of victories against India, New Zealand and Australia.

Roy (426 runs) and Jonny Bairstow (496) have been phenomenal, while Joe Root (549) has exactly been what England needed in the tournament, a stable batsman holding the middle-order. Ben Stokes has been great in whatever chances he has got, while Jos Buttler is due for a big knock.

In bowling, Jofra Archer (19 wickets), Chris Woakes (13) and Liam Plunkett (8) have been impressive.

Even Mark Wood (17), despite some inconsistencies, has been good and Adil Rashid (11 wickets) scalped three in the semi-final.

For New Zealand, Williamson shoulders the burden of expectation in terms of their batting, having hit 548 runs at the tournament. Opener Martin Guptill has struggled - passing 50 just once.

Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson have taken 35 wickets between them, posing a twin pace threat to England’s power-packed batting lineup.