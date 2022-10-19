Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Left-Arm Pacer Tymal Mills Replaces Injured Reece Topley In England Squad

Seamer Reece Topley rolled his left ankle during a fielding drill in Brisbane. Sri Lanka, too, suffered a huge blow after Dushmantha Chameera and Danushka Gunathilaka were ruled out.

Tymal Mills had played a key role in England's T20 World Cup campaign in 2021.
Tymal Mills had played a key role in England's T20 World Cup campaign in 2021. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 8:25 pm

England have replaced Reece Topley with Tymal Mills after the seamer has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 due to an ankle injury, dealing a major blow to the team's campaign beginning on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

The 28-year-old left-armer rolled his left ankle during a fielding drill in Brisbane on Monday ahead of England's final warm-up match against Pakistan. Mills was initially named as a travelling reserve with the team.

Mills had played a key role in England's T20 World Cup campaign in 2021, but injury had cut down his time with the team then. In last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE, Mills played four matches, picking up seven wickets, before his tournament was ended by a thigh injury.

Topley is England's leading wicket-taker in T20Is in 2022, with 17 scalps in 16 games and became an integral part of the team’s bowling attack. England open their campaign against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka too suffered twin blows after in-form pacer Dushmantha Chameera and top-order batter Danushka Gunathilaka were ruled out due to injuries. The development comes as a huge setback for the Lankans in their quest to qualify for the Super 12 stage.

Chameera is being replaced by Kasun Rajitha while Ashen Bandara comes in place of Gunathilaka (who had a hamstring tear). Chameera hurt his left calf while bowling during Sri Lanka's comprehensive 79-run victory over the UAE on Tuesday.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) too were forced to make a change with all-rounder Zawar Farid ruled out injured with a fractured foot and replaced by Fahad Nawaz.

Related stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies Beat Zimbabwe By 31 Runs To Keep Super 12 Hopes Alive

Minnow-A-Mano: Players To Watch Out From Lesser-Known Cricket Nations At ICC T20 World Cup 2022

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rain Plays Spoilsport In India's Second Warm-Up Game Against New Zealand

Tags

Sports T20 Wordcup Cricket ICC T20 World Cup 2022 England National Cricket Team Sri Lanka National Cricket Team United Arab Emirates National Cricket Team Reece Topley Tymal Mills Dushmantha Chameera Danushka Gunathilaka Kasun Rajitha Ashen Bandara Zawar Farid Fahad Nawaz
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read