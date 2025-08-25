AUS Vs RSA, 3rd ODI: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Cameron Green Shine As Australia Avert South Africa Whitewash

The Aussies crushed SA by a margin of 276-runs in the third ODI
Green, Head and Marsh notched up centuries
RSA had already won the ODI series
Australia avoided an ODI series whitewash against South Africa with a thumping 276-run victory in Mackay.
The top three of Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Cameron Green all scored centuries for the Baggy Greens, who finished on 431 in Sunday's final ODI.
Australia had been bowled out for under 200 in each of the first two matches.
However, Marsh (100 off 106 balls) and Head (142 from 103) set them well on their way with an opening stand of 250.
Marsh eventually fell to Senuran Muthusamy (1-75) in the 35th over, but Cameron Green followed up with 118 from just 55 balls, while Alex Carey also chipped in with 50 as the hosts finished on 431-2.
Cooper Connolly then took centre stage in the chase, taking five wickets for just 22 runs as South Africa were bowled out for 155.
Dewald Brevis (49) fell just short of a half-century, though it was ultimately a chastening day for the Proteas.
Data Debrief: Unwanted history for the Proteas
Australia recorded their second-highest total in ODIs, just three fewer than their record tally in 2006, which also came against South Africa.
Green took just 47 balls to rack up his century; the second-fastest ODI ton by an Australian after Glenn Maxwell, who reached three figures in seven fewer deliveries against the Netherlands in 2023.
South Africa, meanwhile, suffered their heaviest ODI defeat in terms of runs.