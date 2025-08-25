CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Gurpreet Singh Returns As Khalid Jamil Names 23-member Squad

Khalid Jamil has announced India’s 23-member squad for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, with star goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu returning. The tournament, starting August 29 in Dushanbe, will see India face hosts Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan in Group B. This will be Jamil’s first opportunity to assess his side ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunil Chhetri Not In India Squad: Heres What Khalid Jamil Said
New India coach Khalid Jamil at the national camp in Bengaluru. Photo: AIFF Media
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India coach Khalid Jamil named a 23-man squad for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu returning.

  • India will face Tajikistan (Aug 29), Iran (Sept 1), and Afghanistan (Sept 4) in Group B at Dushanbe.

  • The tournament serves as a crucial preparation for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, with top two teams advancing to the play-offs.

Head coach Khalid Jamil has announced his 23-member India squad for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup 2025, with senior goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu returning to the fold.

The India senior men’s national team will take part in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup 2025, beginning on August 29, after Malaysia withdrew from the competition due to logistical issues and player unavailability.

New India coach Khalid Jamil at the national camp in Bengaluru. - AIFF Media
Sunil Chhetri Not In India Squad: Here's What Khalid Jamil Said On Legend's CAFA Nations Cup Exclusion

BY PTI

Placed in Group B, India will play all their fixtures in Dushanbe, starting against hosts Tajikistan (August 29), followed by Iran (September 1), and Afghanistan (September 4). This will be Jamil’s first real opportunity to test his squad in competitive action ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

The format will see the top two teams from each group progress to the play-off stage on September 8. The third-place match, contested between the group runners-up, will be held in Dushanbe, while the two group winners will face off in the final in Tashkent.

The CAFA Nations Cup features six member nations — Afghanistan, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan — with Oman and India invited as guest teams for this year’s second edition. Iran are the defending champions, having defeated Uzbekistan 1-0 in the 2023 final.

File photo of the Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri with teammates before the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between India and Kuwait, in Kolkata. - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Indian Men’s Football Team Invited To CAFA Nations Cup 2025 In Tajikistan And Uzbekistan – See Details

BY PTI

India Squad for CAFA Nations Cup 2025

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais

Midfielders: Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Boris Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh (Jr.), Jithin MS, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh

Head Coach: Khalid Jamil

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  2. Sanju Samson Smashes 42-Ball Century In Kerala Cricket League Amid Asia Cup Selection Dilemma – Watch

  3. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

  4. Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Rebeka Masarova US Open 2025: Defending Champion Starts With Convincing Win

  2. Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara US Open 2025: Brit Ends Flushing Meadows Drought With Straight-Sets Victory

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien US Open 2025: Serbian Edges Past 19-year-old To Reach Second Round

  4. US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev’s Match Delayed By Booing Fans After Photographer Enters The Court

  5. US Open 2025: Flushing Meadows Is My 'Happy Place', Says Raducanu

Badminton News

  1. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  3. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  4. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  4. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  5. Honeybees From City to Farms: Maharashtra’s Mission to Revive Farmland Pollinators

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr