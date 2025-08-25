CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Gurpreet Singh Returns As Khalid Jamil Names 23-member Squad

India coach Khalid Jamil named a 23-man squad for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu returning.
India will face Tajikistan (Aug 29), Iran (Sept 1), and Afghanistan (Sept 4) in Group B at Dushanbe.
The tournament serves as a crucial preparation for the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, with top two teams advancing to the play-offs.
Head coach Khalid Jamil has announced his 23-member India squad for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup 2025, with senior goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu returning to the fold.
The India senior men’s national team will take part in the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup 2025, beginning on August 29, after Malaysia withdrew from the competition due to logistical issues and player unavailability.
Placed in Group B, India will play all their fixtures in Dushanbe, starting against hosts Tajikistan (August 29), followed by Iran (September 1), and Afghanistan (September 4). This will be Jamil’s first real opportunity to test his squad in competitive action ahead of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.
The format will see the top two teams from each group progress to the play-off stage on September 8. The third-place match, contested between the group runners-up, will be held in Dushanbe, while the two group winners will face off in the final in Tashkent.
The CAFA Nations Cup features six member nations — Afghanistan, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan — with Oman and India invited as guest teams for this year’s second edition. Iran are the defending champions, having defeated Uzbekistan 1-0 in the 2023 final.
India Squad for CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Hrithik Tiwari
Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais
Midfielders: Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Danish Farooq Bhat, Jeakson Singh, Boris Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh
Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh (Jr.), Jithin MS, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vikram Partap Singh
Head Coach: Khalid Jamil