Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag To Ayush Badoni - Check Out India A's Full Squad For World Cup Warm-Up Fixtures

India A will play two warm-up fixtures before the T20 World Cup against the USA and Namibia on February 4 and 6 respectively

Vikas Patwal
India As Full Squad For World Cup Warm-Up Fixtures
Ayush Badoni will lead the India A squad in the World Cup warm-up match against USA and Namibia. Photo: File
  • Ayush Badoni will lead the India A squad against the USA and Namibia

  • Tilak Varma will also feature in the World Cup match against the USA

  • The matches will streamed live on Jio Hotstar app in India

The World Cup warm-up matches serve as a decent build-up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Though these matches have lost their charm in the last few years, given the frequency of International Cricket Council events and the hectic international schedule.

However, for associate teams the importance of these matches is still high as they gain a lot from these matches in terms of exposure and match practice before a marquee tournament like the World Cup.

The warm-up fixtures are scheduled from January 2 to 6 across multiple venues in India and Sri Lanka.

While India will play only one warm-up match before the World Cup, India A is set to play two warm-up matches against the USA and Namibia on February 2 and 6. The India and India A matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports app and it will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app.

India A Squad for Warm-Up Matches

The India A side led by Ayush Badoni, will feature players like Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, and Ravi Bishnoi in the squad.

India A: Ayush Badoni (C), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, N Jagadeesan (WK), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (WK), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav

World Cup Warm-up Matches Schedule

February 3 :

Afghanistan vs Scotland (3 PM) - Colombo

India A vs USA (5 PM) - Navi Mumbai

Canada vs Italy (7PM) - Chennai

Sri Lanka vs Oman (1 PM) - Colombo

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe (3 PM) - Colombo

Nepal vs UAE (5 PM) - Chennai

February 4:

Namibia vs Scotland (1 PM) - Bengaluru

Afghanistan vs West Indies (3 PM) - Colombo

Ireland vs Pakistan (5 PM) - Colombo

India vs South Africa (7 PM) - Navi Mumbai

February 5:

Oman vs Zimbabwe (1 PM) - Colombo

Canada vs Nepal (3 PM) - Chennai

Australia vs Netherlands (5 PM) - Colombo

New Zealand vs USA (7 PM) - Navi Mumbai

February 6:

Italy vs UAE (3 PM) - Chennai

India A vs Namibia (5 PM) - Bengaluru

India's One-Off Warm-Up Fixture

India will play their lone warm-up match against South Africa at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai on February 4, 2026, at 7 PM IST. India recently concluded their five-match series against New Zealand, which they won by a dominating 4-1 score line.

They even went to to register their third-ever highest T20I total in the fifth match in Thiruvananthapuram. Check out the highlights of the match here:

India-Pakistan Row Escalates

Just days before the T20 World Cup, Pakistan dropped a bombshell when they refused to participate in the marquee clash against India on February 15 in Colombo, following their government's diktat.

This decision was not taken well by the ICC, which released a media statement hours after Pakistan decided to boycott the India match. ICC has asked Pakistan to think through their decision and be wary of the possible implications their decision could have on the cricket ecosystem and on the future of cricket in their country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
