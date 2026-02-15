USA Vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: United States Batting First - Check Playing XIs

USA Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup 2026: United States have won the toss and opted to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

USA Vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: United States Batting First
United States' captain Monank Patel, left, toss a coin as Namibia's captain Gerhard Erasmus watch during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and USA in Chennai, India, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026 (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
  • USA meet Namibia in the 26th match of the T20 World Cup 2026

  • The match is being hosted by MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

  • USA won the toss and opted to bat first

The United States and Namibia lock horns in Match 26 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with the game scheduled for 3:00 PM IST on February 15.

USA come into this clash with fresh momentum after a commanding 93-run victory over the Netherlands, their first win of the tournament that has revitalized their Super Eight hopes and boosted confidence in both batting and bowling departments.

Namibia, by contrast, arrive in Chennai still searching for their first victory of the campaign after defeats to Netherlands and India in earlier matches, making this a must-win fixture if their tournament is to stay alive.

USA Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

USA won the toss and opted to bat first.

Also Check: USA Vs Namibia Live Score

USA Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

United States of America: Monank Patel(w/c), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar.

Namibia (Playing XI): Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.

USA Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

T20 World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live TV telecast across Star Sports Network channels in India. Fans can also watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app and website.

USA Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Squads

Namibia Squad: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo, Dylan Leicher, Jack Brassell, Jan Balt, Willem Myburgh

United States of America Squad: Monank Patel(w/c), Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Ehsan Adil, Saurabh Netravalkar, Andries Gous

