Stat Check: India’s ICC Finals Record Against New Zealand Across Formats

India's Kuldeep Yadav, center, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of New Zealand's Kane Williamson, left, during the ICC Champions Trophy final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 9, 2025. | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

